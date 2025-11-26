Dubai, UAE: SolitAir, the UAE’s exclusive B2B, airport-to-airport cargo airline based at Dubai World Central (DWC) and UAE-headquartered Intercontinental Aviation Academy (IAA), a subsidiary of Intercontinental Aviation Enterprise, have signed a strategic partnership to launch the SolitAir Mentor Programme.

The new industry-aligned initiative is designed to shape the next generation of pilots through structured mentorship and advanced airline-centric development. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the region’s aviation talent-development landscape, bridging world-class pilot training with direct airline mentorship.

At the end of the programme, cadets will undergo a joint final assessment conducted by IAA and SolitAir. SolitAir may select top-performing cadets for advanced airline-specific training or future employment opportunities including potential support for simulator sessions, base training, and type-rating pathways in cooperation with IAA’s training partners.

Under this partnership SolitAir will choose pilots from the IAA academies enrolled in the EASA & GCAA ICAO ATPL integrated programme. Throughout their training journey, SolitAir will engage closely with the students – providing mentorship, professional guidance and tailored insights into airline expectations.

This opportunity will also be extended to the current September 2025 and January 2026 batches. Cadets will receive performance progress reports during key milestones, including ATPL Ground School Completion and Flight Training Phases. SolitAir will additionally be able to introduce specialised workshops, covering airline operations, safety culture, CRM and emerging technologies.

As part of the programme, enrolled cadets will proudly wear a SolitAir badge on their uniforms, symbolizing the mentorship bond throughout their training.

Speaking about the agreement which was signed last week at the Dubai Airshow, Founder and CEO of SolitAir Hamdi Osman said: “SolitAir has always believed that the future of our airline begins with the people we invest in today. This partnership with IAA is more than a mentorship programme – it is a strategic step toward building a new generation of pilots aligned with our values, operational standards and long-term vision. By engaging cadets early, guiding their development and sharing real airline insights, we are shaping talent ready not just to fly, but to thrive in a rapidly evolving aviation industry. We are proud to stand with IAA in setting a new benchmark for pilot development in the region.”

Captain Wissam Al Mehyou, CEO of Intercontinental Aviation Enterprise and Chairman of IAA Global, noted that this partnership reflects a shared commitment to shaping aviation’s future through quality mentorship and airline-driven training pathways from the ground school.