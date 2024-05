The MG 7 has made its entrance to the United Arab Emirates with prices starting from 77,777 AED (excluding VAT)

The MG 7 offers cutting-edge race mode capabilities, complemented by luxurious details including a sleek aerodynamic design and integrated motorsport seats

Available with either 1.5L or 2.0L Turbo petrol engines, offering drivers a powerful and an immersive driving experience, backed by a generous 6-year/200,000 km manufacturer’s warranty.

United Arab Emirates: Inter Emirates Motors, the exclusive distributor of MG cars in the United Arab Emirates, has announced the launch of its all-new MG 7 sedan in the UAE. Representing a significant expansion of the British-born brand’s car line-up, the MG 7 exudes sophistication with its striking design, cutting-edge technology, and performance-driven features. Equipped with a choice of 1.5L or 2.0L Turbo petrol engines. The all-new MG 7 promises an exhilarating driving experience and is currently available to customers across the UAE.

Prices for the all-new MG 7 start from 77,777 AED (excl VAT) for the 1.5L engine and 107,000 (excl VAT) for the 2.0L Turbo variant. This ensures the model offers remarkable value for its class while combining economy, style, and performance with innovative features. Additionally, customers will benefit from a generous 6-year/200,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, providing exceptional peace of mind.

The MG 7 introduces to the MG lineup the first-ever premium large sedan, meticulously engineered for precision and elegance. It is complemented by a streamlined aerodynamic design that ensures it stands out on the road, while seamlessly merging sophistication with style. Elevating its appearance even further, the top three models feature sporty red calipers and 19-inch wheels, enhancing the vehicle's dynamic look.

The eye-catching design elements continue inside the cabin where occupants are greeted with Storm Eye integrated motorsport seats, meticulously designed for ergonomic support. The top trim model features seats crafted with luxury silk Napa leather, microfibre suede, and European textured piping for added sophistication and an elevated feel. The driver's seat offers convenient 6-way electric adjustment for personalised comfort and ease of manoeuvre.

This level of comfort extends to the driving capabilities of the MG 7, with features that have been designed to elevate the experience behind the wheel. Depending on the trim, drivers can enjoy features including a speed dial and super sport mode button conveniently located on the steering wheel, providing an immersive X-mode racing experience tailored for precision driving. Its 10.25-inch front screen complemented by a 12.3-inch infotainment display caters for an immersive drive. The top-tier model comes equipped with a premium Bose sound system, featuring 9 speakers and central point virtual sound technology allowing for an exceptional listener experience.

In addition to its technological features, the all-new MG 7 offers a wide range of active safety features, ensuring peace of mind on the road for all occupants. Among the advanced driver-assistance systems available, depending on the model, are Front Collision Warning, Emergency Lane Keep System, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The 1.5L Turbo MG 7 features a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, offering 188 HP. Coming in DEL and STD trims, the STD trim is equipped with a PVC foaming steering wheel and rear cameras, while the DEL boasts a leather steering wheel and a 360-degree camera. The DEL model also offers a panoramic sunroof, which can be adjusted using the smart key.

On the other hand, the 2.0L Turbo variant comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission, providing seamless power delivery. Available in COM and G.DEL trims, the 2.0L variant offers 261 HP. The G.DEL trim includes a panoramic sunroof, also operable via the smart key with the added convenience of an electric tailgate function and an active retractable tail fin, enhancing its sporty appearance. The COM trim features a leather steering wheel, while the G.DEL offers a premium Napa Leather wheel. Additionally, the COM model is equipped with a rear-view camera, whereas the highest trim G.DEL model features a 360-degree camera for enhanced visibility.

Mohamed Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of Inter Emirates, said: "Our partnership with MG Motor is now in its third year, where we also celebrate MG’s centenary. Following numerous launches and activities in 2024 already, this year is shaping to be even bigger with the all-new MG 7. The launch marks a significant milestone for us as this luxury sedan embodies the perfect blend of performance, elegance, and advanced technology.”

Hisham El Sahn, General Manager of Inter Emirates, said: “Hisham El Sahn, General Manager of Inter Emirates Motors, commented: "The launch of the MG 7 marks a pivotal moment for Inter Emirates Motors as we continue to expand our offerings in the UAE market. This luxury sedan not only shows MG’s innovation and engineering prowess but also brings to our customers an exceptional driving experience."

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Middle East, commented: "In response to evolving customer preferences, we've expanded our offering with the introduction of the first-ever large sedan from MG Motor equipped with sports features. This reflects our commitment to providing a car that excels on the road and embodies a state-of-the-art look and feel. The MG 7 perfectly blends advanced driving features and a sleek style, making it the ideal choice for customers seeking a dynamic driving experience."

The MG 7 is now available across all Inter Emirates Motors showrooms across the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, Inter Emirates Motors customers can enjoy unparalleled aftersales support at all four of IEM’s service centres located across the UAE. In Dubai, the facility is located in Al Khabisi in Deira with a mega service centre in Al Quoz, in Abu Dhabi the service centre is located in Al Mussafah with a new one opening soon in Al Ain, while a facility in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah are attached to the showrooms.

-Ends-

About Inter Emirates Motors:

Inter Emirates Motors LLC. (IEM) is a subsidiary of Ali & Sons Holding LLC and was appointed in March 2021 by MG Motor Middle East as the new official distributor for MG in the United Arab Emirates. IEM currently operates six showrooms – in Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards, and achievements throughout the past 100 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

Press contact:

Adel Al-Sharie

Performance Communications

Email : adel@performancecomms.com