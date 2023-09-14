Dubai, UAE – Inter Emirates Motors (IEM), a subsidiary of Ali & Sons Holding LLC and official distributor of MG Motor in the United Arab Emirates, proudly introduces the remarkable MG T60 truck to the UAE's automotive landscape. This debut marks a significant stride for MG as it ventures into the mid-size light pickup truck segment for the first time in UAE after great success in the Middle East region. The MG T60 redefines value, performance, and practicality, offering an exceptional choice at an affordable price point.

The MG T60 embodies power and versatility, delivering an exceptional driving experience that effortlessly combines performance and adaptability. Available in both diesel and petrol engine options, and provides the flexibility of choosing between Manual and Automatic Transmission, as well as the option of 2WD and 4WD, ensuring that the MG T60 caters to the diverse needs of UAE drivers.

“Introducing the MG T60 demonstrates our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, meeting the needs of both passenger and commercial sectors,” discussed Mohamed Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of the Motors Division at Ali & Sons Holding LLC. “MG's journey in the UAE continues to be marked by success and growth, and the MG T60 reflects our determination to bring new and exciting options to our diverse customers for any journey they would like to embark upon. We are optimistic about the future and look forward to introducing more innovative and diverse vehicles to the UAE.”

The MG T60 makes a statement with its muscular body and commanding presence. Its cargo bed, fortified with protective metal bars, guarantees secure transportation of goods. Chrome accents and bold alloy wheels elevate the truck's rugged aesthetics. A prominent front grill, enhanced by ultra-bright LED headlamps, not only underscores its bold character but also ensures road presence.

Inside, the MG T60 focuses on comfort and practicality. Driver-focused controls ensure a personalized driving experience, while the spacious cabin accommodates up to five occupants. The interior boasts an elegant instrument panel and an intuitive layout for enhanced functionality.

The MG T60's performance is characterized by its efficient power delivery. The 2.8L Turbo Diesel engine generates 150hp and an impressive 360Nm of torque, making it ideal for heavy loads and daily driving. The 2.4L Petrol engine, producing 136hp, offers a spirited drive, particularly in urban environments. The truck's transmission system features three driving modes – Eco, Standard, and Power; tailoring the driving experience to various conditions.

Hisham El Sahn, General Manager of Inter Emirates Motors, commented, “The MG T60 is a distinctive addition to our lineup, representing a new chapter for MG in the UAE. With its economical pricing and exceptional functionality, the MG T60 caters to a broad range of customers, from off-road enthusiasts to businesses seeking reliable solutions. Our collaboration with MG remains steadfast and we are poised to work together to ensure the most innovative and accessible offerings to our valued customers in the region.”

The MG T60 seamlessly blends innovation and safety. Standard features include automatic air conditioning, a four-speaker stereo system, and keyless vehicle entry. Safety is a top priority, with ABS, stability control, EBA, and traction control ensuring a secure drive. Front and side airbags, along with a tyre pressure monitoring system, further enhance passenger protection.

Inter Emirates Motors will be offering a 3-year warranty or up to 120,000 kilometers for the MG T60, showcasing its commitment to customer satisfaction and vehicle reliability. As the MG T60 makes its debut on UAE roads, it ushers in a new era of affordable yet powerful pickup trucks, setting new standards for performance and versatility.

About Inter Emirates Motors (IEM):

Inter Emirates Motors LLC. (IEM) is a subsidiary of Ali & Sons Holding LLC and was appointed in March 2021 by MG Motor Middle East as the new official distributor for MG in the United Arab Emirates. IEM currently operates six showrooms – in Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 99 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car club in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

