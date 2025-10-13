Dubai, UAE - Intelyse specializing in intelligence-led risk solutions, has officially launched its operations in the United Arab Emirates. Headquartered in Dubai, Intelyse delivers discreet, integrated solutions that protect physical, financial, digital, and reputational interests.

As one of the safest countries in the world, admired for its security, stability, and forward-looking vision, the UAE has attracted entrepreneurs, investors, prominent dignitaries and family offices from across the globe. With this success comes new exposure to risks originating outside of the country, from international cybercrime and online fraud to reputational challenges linked to global markets. Intelyse exists to help families, businesses, and trusted advisors to mitigate these risks with confidence.

“Our clients want reassurance that their interests and opportunities are protected from every angle. The rise of sophisticated cyberattacks, financial fraud schemes, and reputational risks from beyond the UAE’s borders underscores the need for a broader approach. We provide intelligence, context, and data so leaders can make clear decisions about their businesses and investments,” said Rafal Hyps, Chief Executive Offer, at Intelyse.

Intelyse operates from a Dubai-based 24/7 Global Security Operations Centre (GSOC), providing continuous monitoring and assessment of emerging risks worldwide. By combining intelligence, cyber and physical security, and risk advisory under one framework, Intelyse gives clients a single, clear and tailored view of potential vulnerabilities, and the strategies to manage them.

“Open-source intelligence and advanced analytics, including AI-driven methodologies, are now essential to understanding risk in real time. At Intelyse, we integrate human expertise with AI tools to connect patterns across jurisdictions, detect vulnerabilities earlier, and provide clients with the foresight they need to stay ahead of threats, and above all, make informed decisions” added Rafal Hyps.

Intelyse Services include:

· Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT): Collecting and analyzing publicly available data to uncover threats, reputational risks, and hidden insights across jurisdictions.

· Intelligence: Vetting potential business partners, senior executives, and investment opportunities; asset tracing; global fraud inquiries and investigations outside of the UAE; competitive intelligence and due diligence.

· Specialist Security Solutions: Blockchain forensics, anti-surveillance (bug) sweeps, and secure communications.

· Strategic Risk Advisory: Geopolitical and reputational risk assessments, intelligence reports, digital footprint analyses, and support with crisis planning and dispute resolution.

· Security & Protection: Tailored protective frameworks for family offices and UHNWIs, executive protection, residential and asset security, and global travel risk management.

Intelyse also partners with advisors including:

· Law Firms: Providing intelligence to strengthen cases and safeguard clients.

· Wealth Managers and Investment Firms: Delivering data-driven insights to prevent fraud and scams.

· Human Resource Departments: Supporting senior-level hiring through discreet background checks and reputational assessments.

By providing verified intelligence and actionable reporting, Intelyse helps decision-makers reduce risk, build clarity, and move forward with confidence.

Intelyse reinforces its commitment to empowering clients with clarity, discretion, and actionable intelligence. By blending international reach with deep local presence, Intelyse provides an added layer of trust and assurance.

Intelyse’s goal is simple: to safeguard what matters most so that clients can focus on growth, opportunity, and peace of mind in one of the world’s safest and most dynamic markets.