Intelli-pro, a leader in the field of engineering solutions, has contracted to implement the work of fire-fighting systems and networks for the Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company (GUPCO).



Engineer Kareem Ahmed, founder and managing director of Intelli-Pro for Engineering Solutions, said in press statements today that the value of the contract amounts to about 26 million pounds, and the implementation period is scheduled to reach about 18 months.



He continued his speech, saying: “We are proud to contract this important project for the benefit of GUPCO, which is one of the most important entities operating in the petroleum sector in Egypt, and which is constantly keen to implement international standards in quality, safety, security and the environment.”



Ahmed explained that the implementation of the “GUPCO” project is being carried out in cooperation with “EMC” as a main contractor, and “IMEO” as an engineering consultant, pointing out that the project includes the implementation of alarm systems and fire extinguishing systems, and implementation is expected to begin in mid-December.



He continued by saying that this cooperation with these large entities aims to provide a safe work environment and protect lives and property from the danger of fires, and also contributes to meeting the required safety and security standards.



Ahmed pointed out that securing petroleum sector facilities against safety special requirements and strict procedures, pointing out that “Intelli-Pro for Engineering” implements these types of projects with high quality, armed with a large balance of experience and strong work history in many projects in different fields. In addition to its commitment to all required standard specifications, it holds ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certificates.



For his part, Engineer Mohamed Abdel Hamid, managing director of the “IMEO” Engineering Consulting Company, said: “We are happy to cooperate with the “Intelli-pro for Engineering” company in implementing this major project, especially in light of its extensive experience in the field of fire extinguishing and safety.



He stated that this cooperation aims to provide effective and advanced solutions to reduce fire risks and improve safety and security in facilities, through the use of advanced technology provided by Intelli-pro for Engineering, in cooperation with us in order to improve the efficiency of fire detection and response systems, and increase opportunities for extinguishing fires quickly and effectively.



Abdel Hamid confirmed that there is currently great interest on the part of Egyptian entities in alarm and fire-fighting systems to enhance the highest levels of safety and quality in their facilities in a way that preserves lives and property.



It is worth noting that Intelli-Pro for Engineering Solutions (IPES) began its work in Egypt at the end of 2019, and its main activities are focused on electromechanical works, fire alarm and extinguishing systems, in addition to the field of light current.



Intelli-Pro for Engineering Solutions (IPES) has succeeded, since its establishment until now, in providing solutions for firefighting systems to more than 70 companies operating in various fields in the Egyptian market, by providing various engineering stages, starting with study, design, supply, and installation work, and ending with maintenance operations and after-sales services.



The list of the most prominent clients of Intelli-pro includes, but is not limited to, Telecom Egypt, Coca-Cola, Vodafone, the Spanish Company for Water and Wastewater Plants (Passavant), and «Lafarge», «MOPCO», «Cepack», «Taghlif industrial C.», «West Delta Electricity», and «Sea Ports Authority».

