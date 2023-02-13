Cairo, Egypt:

Cairo-based deep tech startup, intella, has won the Startup World Cup regional competition. The deep tech company secured first place and will now be heading to Silicon Valley to compete in the grand finale for a $1M USD prize.

Startup World Cup is an international event that brings together leading startups, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and CEOs from all over the world. It is powered by Pegasus Tech Ventures which is known for investing in top companies such as Twitter, SpaceX, and Airbnb.

Nour Taher, CEO and Co-Founder at intella, commented: "We are thrilled to have won first place at the Startup World Cup regional competition and to have the opportunity to compete in the grand finale in Silicon Valley. Our mission is to continue shaping conversational AI in our region and beyond, and this win is a huge step in that direction."

Omar Mansour, CTO and Co-Founder, added “It is an incredibly exciting step for us at intella, and our win is definitely a testament to our efforts that focus on innovative solutions, to spearhead Arabic conversational AI.”

intella’s flagship product, intella Voice, is the most accurate multi-dialect Arabic voice transcriber that transcribes 25 Arabic dialects with an accuracy of 95.7%.

