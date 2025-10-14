Abu Dhabi, UAE – AIREV, a UAE based AI company redefining the future of AI with a sovereign agentic operating system, and Intel Corporation, a global leader in semiconductor innovation, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at providing Agentic AI solutions to accelerate the adoption of AI across the Middle East and globally.

As Artificial Intelligence becomes increasingly embedded across industries, selecting the right hardware for specific AI workloads is essential to unlocking optimal performance and cost efficiency. This MOU establishes the foundation for the strategic optimization of AIREV’s OnDemand platform on Intel’s portfolio of Xeon processors and Gaudi AI accelerators.

Through this collaboration, Intel and AIREV will deliver a comprehensive spectrum of AI solutions from latency-sensitive, small-scale inference to large-scale training of advanced language models, empowering enterprises and government entities with scalable, secure, and high-performance AI tailored to their diverse needs.

As part of their collaboration, Intel and AIREV will jointly execute a comprehensive Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy designed to accelerate enterprise AI adoption and innovation. The collaboration will focus on optimizing and validating AIREV’s OnDemand Solution on Intel Xeon and Gaudi platforms, delivering high-performance, cost-efficient, and future-ready AI solutions. Together, the companies will drive strategic customer engagements through co-selling, co-marketing, and hands-on initiatives such as demos, pilots, and workshops. Additionally, Intel and AIREV will leverage Intel’s partner ecosystem to co-develop innovative on-premises and cloud-based AI solutions tailored to diverse enterprise needs.

“The UAE is committed to pursuing an economy based on knowledge and innovation, and supporting homegrown tech companies is an essential foundation of our strategy. AIREV, which entered the UAE market through the NextGen FDI initiative, is a promising OnDemand platform enabling enterprises across the region to harness the transformative power of advanced technology. This new partnership with Intel Corporation will underpin their offering with the best-in-class hardware and further accelerate their growing portfolio of customers.”

— His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade

“Partnering with Intel allows us to accelerate our vision of delivering enterprise-grade AI at scale. By optimizing OnDemand for Gaudi and Xeon and aligning with Intel’s ecosystem in the US and globally, we are setting a strong foundation for joint innovation and market impact.”

— Muhammed Khalid, Founder & CEO, AIREV

“We are proud to collaborate with AIREV, a visionary AI innovator from the UAE, to unlock new possibilities in driving agentic AI solutions. By combining Intel’s leadership in compute with AIREV’s innovative OnDemand platform, we are enabling enterprises and governments to harness the full power of AI with better performance, flexibility, and TCO.”

— Dermot J. Hargaden, Vice President, Sales and Marketing Group, and General Manager for EMEA, Intel Corporation

This MOU underscores Intel and AIREV’s commitment to fostering AI innovation, enabling sovereign and scalable AI infrastructure, and shaping a future where enterprises and governments can unlock the full potential of Agentic AI to achieve transformative outcomes.

About AIREV

AIREV is a UAE-based AI company pioneering agentic systems. Through its flagship platform OnDemand, organizations can unlock the power of autonomous agents—securely designed to operate across air-gapped, private, or hybrid environments. Built for scale and trust, AIREV empowers enterprises and governments to run mission-critical operations with intelligence that adapts, collaborates, and evolves in real time.

About Intel Corporation

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at intel.com.