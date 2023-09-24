Amman: Integrated Automotive - a Nuqul Group subsidiary - has commemorated the inauguration of the newly expanded MAN Trucks Maintenance Center and the premier launch of Volkswagen trucks in Jordan and the Middle East. The celebration also featured a tribute to employees who have dedicated over seven years to the company as part of Nuqul Group’s 70-plus-year anniversary festivities. The event drew distinguished guests, including representatives from the Embassies of Brazil and the Federal Republic of Germany in Jordan, as well as Volkswagen Truck & Bus Director of International Sales Leonardo Soloaga and MAN Truck & Bus Middle East Africa Area Sales Manager Nassim Driller, alongside notable industry leaders and valued company clients.

The maintenance center expansion project was completed over 350 days at a cost of JOD 3 million, per the highest global standards. The upgraded facility spans 5,000 sqm, comprising warehouses and specialized units for bodywork, overhauls, a lathe machine and brake tester in addition to a training hall seating up to 25 people. The expansion project also included the maintenance of existing hangars and the construction of five additional hangars, each capable of accommodating 21 trucks at once, as opposed to the previous six-truck capacity.

Furthermore, trucks by the globally renowned brand, Volkswagen, known for its premium quality, marked their debut in Jordan and the Middle East through a partnership between Integrated Automotive and Volkswagen Truck & Bus. Under this agreement, Integrated Automotive serves as the authorized importer for Volkswagen trucks in Jordan. Presently, Volkswagen trucks are available in more than 30 countries across Latin America, Africa and Asia.

On this occasion, Nuqul Group Chairman, Ghassan Nuqul, stated, “The idea behind establishing Integrated Automotive was a dream - one that many did not expect to be realized in the manner it has. With the grace of God and the collective efforts of our valued customers, esteemed partners, dedicated suppliers, committed employees and diligent company management, we have arrived at where we are today. We are incredibly proud of our team and thank them for their devotion and hard work, especially as this year marks a significant milestone for Nuqul Group as we celebrate our 72nd anniversary. This event signifies the start of a new chapter for Integrated Automotive, fueling us with even greater determination toward a promising future and new heights of success. It also underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier machinery, innovative transportation solutions and exceptional after-sales services.”

In turn, Integrated Automotive General Manager, Ahed Sukhon, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Volkswagen Truck & Bus and the inauguration of the newly expanded MAN Trucks Maintenance Center, which stands as the largest and most advanced facility of its kind in the Kingdom. He emphasized, “These achievements would not have been possible without the tremendous support of Nuqul Group from the very outset and their strong belief in our ability to succeed together. We extend our sincerest gratitude and appreciation to our incredible team, which works tirelessly with passion, commitment and loyalty, consistently fulfilling its duties while delivering excellent after-sales services to our customers.”

About Integrated Automotive

Integrated Automotive, a Nuqul Group subsidiary, was established in 2008 as the authorized agent for a number of international brands, such as the German MAN trucks, Hangcha forklifts and handling tools and Volkswagen trucks. The company boasts comprehensive knowledge of global experiences and local trends, allowing it to offer better customer services and solutions, high-quality vehicles and excellent after-sales services.

