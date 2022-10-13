Dubai: With the launch of the latest creative corporate concept — Meydan Free Zone, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has tapped into the post-pandemic demand for digital services. Offering entrepreneurs an award-winning range of start-up services and helping to establish their enterprises in the emirate, the members can enjoy unique benefits such as a panoramic workspace in a 5-star hotel with enviable racecourse views.

Like its equine neighbours, Meydan Free Zone is a true Arabian thoroughbred. From its stunning good looks to the speed of its services, its infrastructure is as impressive as it is innovative. And with an easy license setup, two-year residency visas, a tax-free environment, and 100% digital secure services that can be accessed anywhere in the world via its award-winning platform and portal, it’s a small wonder that this project is “racing” to success!

myAlfred is delighted to announce that InsuranceMarket.ae customers can get a 15% discount on multi-year licenses together with an Ejari, as well as the benefit of a bank account set up in just 4 days.

Commenting on the partnership, Hamed Ahli, Associate Director, Free Zone Leasing & Licensing, said, “At Meydan Free Zone, we strive to stimulate the economy by attracting more foreign direct investment to the UAE, fostering entrepreneurship locally, and supporting startups. The partnership with InsuranceMarket.ae will strengthen our presence in the UAE. Getting the right insurance is imperative to getting a business license or a visa. We are proud to play a crucial role in enhancing Dubai's position as a leading hub for trade by attracting business owners committed to commercial growth and success."

Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae added, “As an entrepreneur myself, I admire the vision of His Highness in delivering Meydan Free Zone and InsuranceMarket.ae is proud to be associated with such a prestigious partner.

