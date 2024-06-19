Inspired Education – the leading global group of premium schools – is expanding its market-leading ‘Inspired AI’ programme with a phased roll out of a new AI platform – Lesson Planner – for teachers

The tool will reduce the amount of time teachers are required to spend on admin by a minimum of 10 working days per year, boosting the teaching experience and delivering more time for personalised one-to-one learning

Lesson Planner will be rolled out to all age-appropriate schools by September 2025, benefitting nearly 7,000 teachers across 80 schools in Inspired’s group

Inspired Education Group – the leading global group of premium schools – is today expanding its market-leading ‘Inspired AI’ programme with the phased roll out of a new AI platform for teachers, Lesson Planner. The tool, a result of a multi-million-pound investment into EdTech by Inspired Education Group, will enable teachers to use AI in order to develop new and engaging lesson plans. The tool is projected to reduce planning tasks by at least 10 days of Inspired’s teachers’ time a year, allowing them to focus more on one-to-one personalised learning time with students.

With a UK government-commissioned report revealing teachers estimate they still work more than seven “unnecessary hours” a week on average[1], Lesson Planner – which has been specifically designed for schools – will streamline administrative and planning tasks for 7,000 teachers who are part of Inspired’s group, across 80 schools. Complementing the Government report, in a survey undertaken by 679 of Inspired’s global teachers, over half (57%) of teachers cited time as the greatest challenge when it comes to developing new and engaging lesson plans and generating and marking cycle tests for students and 81% said they believe it will save them more than 1-2 hours a week. When asked what they would do if they had more time available, 71% of teachers said they would spend more time focussing on personalised learning pathways for their students, and three quarters (75%) believed that this would help to improve outcomes or experiences for students.

Lesson Planner was developed based on data collected from the schools by Inspired’s expert team. The team consists of inhouse experts and is strengthened by specialists from Faculty, the UK’s leading independent AI company. Together, the team has created a tool that is an independent AI environment which enables teachers to create text and graphics-based PowerPoint content quickly and accurately while enabling the group of globally leading teachers to learn from one another and share best-in-class materials and lesson plans.

The roll out of Lesson Planner marks the latest step in the Inspired Education Group’s ‘Inspired AI’ programme, which was launched last year. Today’s announcement also follows a three-month pilot of Inspired’s supplementary AI teacher tool at King’s InterHigh, the leading online school under Inspired Education Group. It is expected the AI teacher support platform will primarily be used by teachers for engaging educational content creation, quiz question generation, and analysing student performance, as well as general administrative support. Early results have shown that the AI tool has the potential to release teachers from a minimum of two hours of administrative time, per week – or 10 days’ worth per year.

Inspired’s future suite of AI tools includes automated marking and feedback for students’ weekly cycle tests, further integration of the Global Study Platform, a bespoke online platform that joins the power of data analytics with AI technology to provide students and parents subject courses information and study materials, Cycle Test results and progress reports, as well as a student's relevant wider academic data.​ This exciting new educational technology will be used alongside Inspired’s existing Metaverse and Virtual Reality technology in classrooms.

Commenting on the launch of Lesson Planner and expansion of the Inspired AI programme, Torben Lundberg, Chief Information Officer of Inspired Education Group, said: “We know that a lack of time caused by a backlog of unnecessary administration is highly frustrating for teachers. With Lesson Planner, teachers can spend more all-important, one-to-one time with students, tailoring lessons to their individual needs. Not only has this proven to increase engagement amongst students, but it’s also driving better outcomes for both pupils and teachers. These initial benefits – all with our pupils and staff right at the centre – are key and we expect there will be plenty more as the roll out continues through September 2025.

“Lesson Planner is a significant step in our overall Inspired AI strategy and marks the first of many exciting developments we have planned over the next five years.”

Ashley Harrold, CEO – Online of Inspired Education Group, said: “I am excited for the teachers to start using our Lesson Planner. Having been a teacher myself, I am acutely aware of just how much time goes into meticulously planning lessons which are adapted for all student abilities, so that lessons are engaging and meaningful for all. With this new tool, the time spent in planning such creative lessons will be reduced, allowing teachers to spend more of their valuable time and energy directly supporting the learning of students”.

To support the success of the roll out and wider integration of Inspired AI, the schools group has also committed to delivering bespoke training to the academic staff across the 80 involved schools, teaching them how to use the new tool to the greatest effect – from learning how to write effective prompts to sharing best practice, evaluating outputs and developing specific use cases. Teachers are already positive about integrating an AI tool into their working practices, as four in five (79%) of Inspired’s teachers agree that doing so would drive greater fulfilment at work.

About Inspired Education Group

As the leading global group of premium schools, Inspired provides a premium education to 100+ schools, 80,000+ students in 6 continents. Inspired utilizes the best educational practices from every corner of the globe to ensure each student receives a first-class learning experience, from Kindergarten to Year 13. Students benefit from a robust, holistic, international curriculum formed around the Inspired three pillars of modern education: academic excellence, sports, and performing and creative arts, with dedicated, highly qualified specialist teachers who demonstrate Inspired's exemplary methodology.

For more information, visit: https://www.inspirededu.com/

About King’s InterHigh

Founded in 2005 and with over 11,500 successful alumni to date, King's InterHigh brings students a high-quality, flexible and personalised education that’s fully online, using cutting-edge technologies. From Primary and Secondary school to IGCSEs, A Levels, and the IB Diploma, learners aged 7–19 can follow a British or international curriculum from anywhere in the world.

For more information, visit: https://kingsinterhigh.co.uk/

About Faculty

Faculty, headquartered in London, transforms organisational performance through safe, impactful and human-led AI. We have over 10 years experience helping customers reap AI’s benefits whilst managing the risks. Founded in 2014 with a training programme to help academics become data scientists, we now provide over 300 global customers with software, bespoke AI consultancy, and an award-winning Fellowship programme. Our expert team includes leaders from across government, academia and global tech brands. We have raised over £40m from investors including The Apax Digital Fund, LocalGlobe, GMG Ventures LP, and Jaan Tallinn, one of Skype’s founding engineers.

[1] Workload reduction in schools in England: July 2023: Workload reduction in schools in England (publishing.service.gov.uk)