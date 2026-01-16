Abu Dhabi, UAE: Insitu, A Boeing Company, will be showcasing a suite of new technology innovations for its long-endurance, battle-proven Integrator and ScanEagle Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) at UMEX 2026, Booth 04-B12, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. These updated capabilities include a host of navigation and comms resilience features, new synthetic aperture and hyper-spectral optical radar payloads, SATCOM control for ScanEagle, AI-enabled payloads, and more.

“UMEX is an incredibly important show for us to meet with and learn from our customers across the Middle East,” said Aqeel Al-Khazraji, Insitu Business Development Executive. “Since the opening of our Center of Excellence at Tawazun Industrial Park in Abu Dhabi, we continue to build strong partnerships in the Gulf. Currently, 2/3 of GCC and Peninsula Shield Force countries trust Insitu UAS for their intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (ISR-T) needs.”

The suite of new technology on display at UMEX 2026 includes:

Navigation and Communications Resilience Features: These include visual-based alt-nav for GPS/GNSS-denied environments, resilient data and communication links, and enhanced satellite communication (SATCOM) capabilities, including proliferated low-earth orbit constellations. These capabilities have been tested and proven in both friendly and unfriendly combat jamming environments.

Hyper-Spectral Optical Radar (HSOR): This AI-assisted wide-area search payload developed by Arkeus employs hyper-spectral and optical signals to reliably identify and classify targets at long range in low-visibility maritime and littoral environments, so operators can quickly and easily interrogate and track targets of interest. HSOR is fully integrated with Insitu’s INEXA C2 software and is available on Integrator UAS.

Upgraded FLARES VTOL kit for Integrator: FLARES VTOL for Integrator just received numerous electronic and climatic resilience upgrades enabling launch and recovery in even more challenging weather conditions and contested environments. These updates include improved environmental resilience (heavy seas/high winds/adverse weather); encrypted GPS options and jam-resistant datalinks; updated navigation solutions for GNSS-contested ops; improved supportability; and increased launch weights.

SATCOM control for ScanEagle UAS: ScanEagle, the most experienced small UAS on the market, can now be controlled from anywhere in the world via resilient SATCOM datalinks, enabling over-the-horizon, beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) mission sets, greatly expanding its range.

AI-Enabled Payloads: ScanEagle and Integrator offer a host of next-gen AI-enabled multi-int radar payloads including NSP-3/NSP-5, MRaISR, PT-6, and HSOR. These payloads enable operators to scan vast areas of land and sea for coherent change detection, pattern of life analysis, vessel detection/identification and more, including in low-visibility environments. These practical AI capabilities lower operator workload, enabling fewer assets to cover more ground quickly and reliably, while only presenting the most important data for human review.

“ScanEagle and Integrator are the most tested and proven small UAS in both land and maritime environments, and a significant amount of their 1.5 million operational hours are in the challenging climate conditions of the Middle East,” said Al-Khazraji. “The new capabilities we are offering at UMEX this year are ideal for long-endurance missions like border security, critical infrastructure monitoring, long-transit/long-dwell ISR-T, shipping lane overwatch, and more,” he added.

Integrator and Integrator ER offer up to 27.5 hours of endurance and up to 50lb of payload across 10 bays (depending on configuration), enabling true multi-intelligence mission sets over vast ranges. ScanEagle offers 18+ hours of endurance and SATCOM BLOS capability. FLARES VTOL kits for Integrator and ScanEagle enable no-sacrifice VTOL capability with no aircraft modifications required, at no cost to endurance or payload capacity. Both have a long track record of safe, reliable heavy fuel operations.

When paired with Insitu's modular Common Ground Control System and INEXA Control, Insitu’s VTOL UAS are ready to fly in contested electronic environments and harsh climates around the world.

Integrator and ScanEagle VTOL continue to be optimized for both maritime and land applications, delivering dependable performance in extreme conditions. These systems provide versatile solutions to meet multi-domain ISR-T needs for government and commercial operators worldwide.

About Insitu

Boeing subsidiary Insitu is a pioneer in the design, development, production, and operation of high-performance, cost-effective, resilient, VTOL-capable UAS and AI-enabled software solutions. Integrator and ScanEagle UAS are combat-proven, with more than 1.5 million operational hours in some of the most challenging environments, including GPS-denied airspace. Critical capabilities include alt-nav for GPS/GNSS-denied environments, resilient datalinks, ISR and targeting, PLEO SATCOM BLOS control, AI-assisted wide-area search, expeditionary VTOL, kinetics and more. Insitu’s technologies have helped the armed forces from 35 nations make quicker, more informed decisions to get warfighters home safely. With offices in the US, Australia, the UK, and the UAE, Insitu has manufactured and fielded more than 3,500 UAS and provides operations and support networks in every hemisphere of the globe. Learn more at Insitu.com.