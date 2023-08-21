Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Munjz, the Saudi-based, prop-tech cloud platform designed to cater to KSA property owners and developers, sets a new precedent within the property management industry after gaining robust traction in the past year. The company has revealed insight into its recent growth since securing a $5 million Pre-Series A funding round in February 2023, solidifying its position as a leader within the space.

Established in 2018, Munjz emerged as a response to address the needs of both residential and commercial tenants, providing innovative solutions for services such as on-demand maintenance accessible through their platform. The company shifted from B2C to B2B in 2021, introducing a comprehensive multi-solution digital platform catering to the maintenance and facility management industry. Today, the company uses enhanced property management systems (PMS) to facilitate streamlined operations, enabling property and business owners, facility managers, and maintenance managers to manage their operations and property revenues on a unified hub.

Munjz offers a comprehensive suite of prop-tech solutions tailored to different needs within the property management landscape. Munjz Connect is a property management software B2B platform that streamlines maintenance management for both commercial and residential properties. Munjz Now, a B2C platform, empowers homeowners and residents to control their maintenance tasks directly. Meanwhile, Munjz Market targets vendors and service providers, facilitating their engagement with property management processes. Through these distinct platforms, Munjz creates a unified property management ecosystem, enhancing efficiency and communication among stakeholders, encompassing property operations, activities, and expenses in real time.

Since Q1 of 2023, the company has assumed management of 3,500 additional units, expanding its portfolio to 12,000 total. Among its extensive clientele are more than 90 esteemed brands that have partnered with Munjz to manage the maintenance of commercial properties, including household names such as McDonald’s, Dunkin Donuts, and Al Majdiah Residence.

Subscribed users can manage their own team of technicians, vendors, and contractors through the platform or tap into Munjz’s extensive database of service providers. Activating one subscription plan gives access to multiple parties, such as tenants, employees, and service teams, including technicians, to automate order requests, purchases, payments, and performance tracking. With Munjz offering tailor-made subscriptions, new subscribers are encouraged to explore and utilize the free 15-day trial and build the perfect plan, with the option to avail an annual discount.

"We are thrilled to provide Munjz Connect to the wider property market through a subscription base," said Abdullah Al-Daij, Founder and CEO of Munjz. "Our platform embodies the convergence of advanced technology and industry expertise. It empowers property managers and owners to effortlessly oversee their operations while enhancing the experience for residents and service providers."

With Munjz’s innovative features, user-centric design, and unwavering dedication to simplifying complex property management workflows, it is set to revolutionize the industry, setting new standards for efficiency, collaboration, and growth in one place. For more information about Munjz and its groundbreaking solutions, please visit https://munjz.com.

About Munjz

Munjz, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is a PropTech solution platform that has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the property management landscape since its establishment in 2017. Originally starting out as a B2C-focused entity, Munjz strategically changed to a B2B-oriented approach in 2021. Munjz’s property management platform unifies property owners, managers, residents, and service providers to streamline their operations. Ushering in a new era of digital efficiency, Munjz is bolstered by visionary leadership, strategic alliances, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Munjz is available and operates in 17 cities across the Saudi.

