United Arab Emirates: Beyond ONE™, the digital services provider and TMT-sector (technology, media, telecommunications) investment and operations company, has opened the doors to its new Dubai office, redefining the concept of the modern workplace. This innovative space prioritizes employee wellbeing and creates a welcoming, home-like atmosphere where a sense of belonging thrives.

Designed by award-winning boutique interior architecture studio DBM and brought to life by fit-out specialists Compass and Verve, this office defies the typical corporate environment. It's a sanctuary designed to inspire employees to reach their full potential, both personally and professionally using biophilic design principles.

A Design That Connects

The essence of Beyond ONE is rooted in human connection and the interpersonal aspect of business, an ethos that is reflected in the multi-cultural design and layout.

The journey begins on stepping out of the elevator, where a strategically placed window piques immediate intrigue with a glimpse of green rainforest-like foliage, a feature not seen in typical office settings.

On entering the office, there is neither reception desk, nor conventional waiting area, but rather an earthy terracotta-tiled space with comfortable sofas inviting comfort and easy conversation. Beyond its visual and sensory appeal, the green foliage at the entrance and throughout alludes to Beyond ONE’s tangible commitment to the environment – the company has enabled the purchase and ongoing protection of 480 hectares of endangered rainforest in Ecuador’s Cloud Rainforest as part of its sustainability strategy.

Beyond Design: A Holistic Approach to Wellbeing

Employee wellbeing is paramount at Beyond ONE. Every design element, from ergonomic workstations and calming water features, to tranquil green spaces, is intentionally chosen to promote mental health, enhance productivity and create a sense of belonging.

The café area is a far cry from the typical office canteen, designed to invite social respite with Tulum-inspired details that include driftwood, handmade tiles, and textured finishes. The expansive outdoor terrace, even larger than the office interior, encourages relaxation and reconnection with nature in an environment that feels worlds away from the traditional office.

Lush greenery throughout the space creates pockets of tranquillity and purifies the air, while water features around the terrace create a calming backdrop to promote a peaceful work environment.

Sustainability at the Core

Beyond ONE's commitment to environmental responsibility is evident throughout the office. Energy-efficient materials, reclaimed wood, and cutting-edge water recycling and energy conservation technologies are seamlessly integrated into the design.

A Blend of Cultures

The office design celebrates Beyond ONE's global reach by incorporating elements inspired by both Latin American and Middle Eastern regions. From the Moroccan-themed terrace to subtle Mexican accents, the space is as culturally rich as it is innovative, and a reflection of the company's integration of diversity and inclusivity.

Beyond the Conventional: Embracing Flexibility

Fixed desks are a thing of the past. Beyond ONE's solid wooden workstation area enables employees to choose their workspace based on their daily tasks and preferences. Height-adjustable desks cater to individual ergonomic needs, while wooden high tables scattered throughout the open-plan office offer additional work and meeting spaces, encouraging a dynamic and collaborative environment.

Markus Tagger, Beyond ONE’s Group CEO, said: “Our new Dubai headquarters is everything you need from an office, but feels nothing like one. It's a human-centric space where our team thrives, feels at home, and is empowered to think beyond. When people feel valued and supported, they're able to tap into their full potential, and that's what this space is all about - enabling our team to go beyond what's expected and deliver true impact for our customers”.

Mahsa Gholizadeh, founder of Design by Mahsa (DBM), said: “Beyond ONE challenged us to reimagine the workspace and avoid typical office layouts, furniture and design. We took a space that was closed-off and uninspiring and turned it into something truly special. Now, it’s an oasis that blends the indoors and outdoors, celebrates different cultures, and inspires creativity. It's proof that design can completely change how we experience work - for the better”.

About Beyond ONE™

Beyond ONE is a digital services provider radically reshaping the personalised digital ecosystems of consumers in emerging markets around the world. We put people at the centre of everything we think and do, to create hyper-customised digital experiences that improve their lives and create a more inclusive, colourful and connected world for everyone. A subsidiary of private global investment company Priora Management Holding Dubai, Beyond ONE is headquartered in Dubai, and through its investments, operates in a number of countries around the world. Find out more at www.beyond.one