Dubai, UAE - 2024 marks the 11th year of the Transform MEA Awards - an event that awards talented creatives across the Middle East and Africa for their outstanding creative work in branding strategy and rebranding. The award nominates creative work across the region based on the implementation of best practices in brand development.

Award categories recognize excellence in strategy, evaluation, and content, giving industry creatives a platform to showcase their rebranding stories.

Inovaline - a Bahrain-based branding agency, founded by Sayed Ali Qarooni, was the proud recipient of three awards for their branding and visual identity work, earning them gold, silver, and bronze awards:



Gold - best naming strategy (rename) for their work with Bahrain Contract Cleaning (BCC) & Almajid Plastic & Metal Recycling Factory (APF).

The two divisions of the recycling company were merged and renamed to Masar - meaning "Path" to reflect the long term sustainability mission of the company.



Silver - best visual identity from the engineering, manufacturing, industrial and basic materials sector, client: Masar. A simple color palette and design was used for Masar’s visual identity, bringing together BCC and APF under one, clear brand.

Bronze - best wayfinding or signage, client: Arabian Pearl Gulf (APG) Kindergarten. Inovaline drew its inspiration for the concept from the school’s name and history, combining a light color palette with a pearl-like mascot that resonated with the young audience of the school.

Insight from the judges: judges commented that the name Masar conveyed the brand's goals of engaging the public’s interest in sustainability and its significance in enhancing Bahrain's future waste management practices.

Judges stated it was a "creative take on recycling and destiny", adding that Masar's simple color palette "breaks through the clutter of the sector", highlighting the brand's simple yet contemporary design.

Judges also commented that the pearl-like characters created in the wayfinding system for APG Kindergarten were excellent and especially suited to children's needs.



Sayed Ali Qarooni, founder of Inovaline said: "We are honored to be a part of the Transform Awards, which has not only recognized our branding work but has also given us a valuable opportunity to represent Bahraini talent. Our team is inspired to continue working with local and international clients to pave the way for more interest in the Bahraini market."

About Inovaline



We're inovaline fueled by a passionate team of strategists, designers, and storytellers dedicated to crafting impactful brands that drive results. With a wealth of experience across diverse industries, we bring a unique blend of strategic thinking and creative execution to every project.



For more information visit our website www.inovaline.com or contact us on info@inovaline.com