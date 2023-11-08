We are proud to announce that Innovo MEP was awarded the prestigious title of ‘MEP Contractor of the Year 2023’ at the highly acclaimed Construction Innovation Awards 2023, held on 24 October 2023 at the Sofitel Dubai on Palm Jumeirah.

Innovo’s remarkable achievement in obtaining the ‘MEP Contractor of the Year’ award underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With a track record of successful projects and a reputation for excellence, this new accolade further highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions in the construction industry.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Khaled Elsharbatly, Managing Director of Innovo MEP, stated, “We are immensely proud to be recognised as the MEP Contractor of the Year 2023. This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of our entire team. At Innovo, we strive to provide our clients with innovative and sustainable MEP solutions, and this recognition further validates our commitment to excellence.

The Construction Innovation Awards 2023 is one of the leading events in the Middle East, applauding the achievements of the region’s construction professionals and recognizing corporate strengths and project successes.

As Innovo celebrates this remarkable achievement, we remain dedicated to delivering exceptional MEP solutions and contributing to the continued growth and development of the construction industry in the Middle East and beyond.

