Dubai, UAE – Innoventures Education today announced the launch of Dubai International Academy (DIA) Town Square, its third DIA campus in Dubai. Set to open in August 2026, the new school extends the group’s trusted 20-year legacy of excellence in International Baccalaureate (IB) education to one of Dubai’s fastest-growing communities.

This milestone builds on the success of DIA Emirates Hills, Dubai’s first full IB continuum school and the only one rated Outstanding by the KHDA, as well as DIA Al Barsha, which opened in 2018, is rated Very Good, and is among the fastest-growing schools in Dubai. Together, these schools have set benchmarks for innovation, inclusivity, and student achievement over the past two decades; a legacy that DIA Town Square will proudly carry forward.

“For more than 20 years, DIA has inspired young people to Dream, Inspire, Achieve, and make a difference. With DIA Town Square, we extend this ethos to a new community, empowering students with a holistic, rigorous, and international education to thrive and succeed in an ever-changing world.” said Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education.

Opening in August 2026, Dubai International Academy, Town Square is working towards offering the full IB continuum, starting with the Primary Years Programme and the Middle Years Programme. As the school grows, it plans to expand to the Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme, providing students with internationally recognised pathways for academic achievement, personal growth, and future success. Like our sister IB World Schools, DIA -Town Square will be led by an experienced team of educators and supported by the Innoventures Education network, ensuring consistent quality, innovation, and wellbeing across every stage of learning.

The purpose-built campus will reflect global best practices in contemporary education, featuring state-of-the-art facilities such as novel classrooms designed to facilitate inquiry-based learning and emergent technologies, dedicated innovation spaces, future-ready science and design labs, and multi-use sports complexes and swimming pools. DIA Town Square will place equal emphasis on STEM, sports, student leadership, entrepreneurship, and the arts inspiring a generation of changemakers and preparing students to make a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond.

Admissions now open from Pre-K to Grade 8 for the 2026-2027 academic year. For more information or to register interest, families can visit www.diats.com or https://www.innoventureseducation.com or email us at admissions@diats.com

About Innoventures Education

Founded in 2005, Innoventures Education is committed to providing world-class education to the UAE. It manages five schools, namely, Dubai International Academy - Emirates Hills, Dubai International Academy - Al Barsha, Raffles World Academy, Raffles International School, Collegiate International School, and nine Raffles Early Childhood Centres (ECC). Children are offered the International Baccalaureate, American and British curricula across its schools and ECCs for ages between 45 days – 18 years. One of the salient features of its schools and ECCs is that it provides instruction of the mother-language in 16 different languages during the school day. All schools and ECCs are renowned for their high-quality curricula, inspiring learning environments and commitment to high-quality student outcomes. Together it has a total enrolment of over 9,500 students from over 125 countries, with a dedicated and inspirational team of educators and administrators from virtually every corner of the globe.

Media Contacts

Sai Talwalkar

BPG Group

Email: sai.talwalkar@bpggroup.com