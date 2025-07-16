Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Q Mobility, the public parking operator in Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of a set of innovative initiatives aimed at enhancing the public parking management system in Abu Dhabi. The new set aligns with Abu Dhabi’s development strategies focused on accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies in service delivery, contributing to the creation of smart and sustainable cities.

These initiatives include a smart vehicle-based system for monitoring and detecting occupancy rates, the automated parking payment through AI-powered smart cameras, and real-time data provided to users via smart channels. The pilot phase will begin in July 2025.

The adoption of AI technologies in public parking management brings multiple benefits, including better user experience, improved monitoring and compliance efficiency, enhanced transparency, reduced operational costs, and support for environmental and sustainability goals.

Q Mobility continues to pursue its vision of delivering top-tier services to users by providing smart and sustainable mobility solutions that align with digital transformation trends and enhance quality of life across the emirate.

About Q Mobility

Q Mobility, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi investment and holding company-ADQ, focuses on providing sustainable and integrated smart mobility solutions to enhance the efficiency, reliability and convenience of transportation infrastructure, in line with Abu Dhabi's vision for progress and development.

Q Mobility manages, operates and develops Darb, Abu Dhabi's toll system, and Mawaqif, the emirate's public parking system.