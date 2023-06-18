Kuwait: Al Mulla Engineering Products (EP), a division of the Trading and Manufacturing of Al Mulla Group, hosted ‘The Future is Now - Emerging Technologies in Connected Solutions’ roadshow event at the Salwa Sabah Al Ahmad Conference Hall in Salmiya. The roadshow showcased the latest connected solutions of Legrand with the primary objective of fostering collaboration and connect with industry professionals, elevating the expertise and enhancing specifications with Legrand products. This extraordinary event also showcased the launch of Al Mulla’s initiative of the new package of switches and sockets which is the first ever of its kind in the world. The event also coincided with the 20th Anniversary of the partnership between Legrand and Al Mulla Group, which was celebrated at the event.

Inspired by Al Mulla Engineering Products’ innovative ideas for modern villas, the new package design offers a complete solution for the entire villa requirement, with the most economical price and availability for immediate installation. The Legrand line of products comes with a variety of features and benefits, such as slim and stylish design, smart functionality, weather resistance, energy efficiency and safety.

Commenting on this event, Managing Director of Trading & Manufacturing, and Financial Services at Al Mulla Group, Mr. Hormuzda Davar said: “We are delighted tonight to present to our esteemed clients and industry professionals in Kuwait this one of a kind demonstration of Emerging Technologies in Connected Solutions by Legrand, a strategic partner of Al Mulla Group for many years, and the world’s largest manufacturer of electric switches and sockets. Tonight, we are introducing the first ever specially designed package for electric sockets by Legrand, which is designed to provide a compressive user experience throughout residential villas.” Adding: “At Al Mulla Group we pride ourselves on partnering with leading companies in the world to bring our clients Al Mulla’s promise of Excellence combined with the latest and most innovative solutions for their individual needs and projects alike.” He then concluded: “Get ready to be inspired, informed, and energized as we dive into the emerging technologies in connected solutions with Legrand that comes with the Al Mulla Group’s promise of excellence and innovation.”

Alongside Mr. Hormuzda Davar, the presence of Mostafa Swify, General Manager of Legrand Gulf Countries, provided a unique opportunity to present Legrand Group amongst industry professionals and show its commitment to advancing the industry and their dedication to supporting projects in Kuwait. During the event, Mr. Mostafa Swify addressed the guests in discovery of the Legrand user interfaces and applications, that are truly innovative and of high quality, presenting the seamless integration, enhanced control, and unparalleled efficiency of the Legrand connected products.

Key Highlights of the Legrand Products and Connected Solutions:

1. Wiring Devices – providing a vibrant showcase of the wide range of Legrand’s wiring devices that features the luxury collection, Art D’ Arnould; the conventional range of Arteor and Mallia Senses; the innovative connected wiring devices Arteor with Netatmo and Mallia Senses with Netatmo; and other wiring devices like Synergy, Galion, Belanko S, Eloè and weatherproof devices.

2. Smart home system – presents the intuitive Legrand user interfaces and applications that make it a breeze to monitor and manage home functions, and even remotely. Seamless integration, enhanced control, and unparalleled efficiency are the key features of the Legrand smart home offer through its products: Arteor with Netatmo, Mallia Senses with Netatmo, new Smarther A/C with Netatmo, Classe300 with Netatmo (door entry kit) and other integration of Netatmo products for greater security such as Smart Indoor camera, Smart Outdoor camera with Siren, Smart Video Door Bell, Smart Smoke Alarm and Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitor.

3. Automation for Hospitality offer - Sustainability is at the heart of our connected solutions. By optimizing energy consumption, reducing carbon footprints, and enhancing guest comfort, the Legrand hospitality offer is driving positive change for a greener tomorrow while creating personalized in-room experience. During the show, Legrand will present the new range UxOne which is an all-in-one smart & connected device replacing existing thermostat, that provides energy saving, productivity and a connected guest experience in hotel rooms. Another offer that will be featured on the stand is the UxForUpscale Hotel, a brand-new set of dedicated room controllers for Hoteliers who want to propose the best solution in terms of aesthetic, comfort and user experience without forgetting energy saving. Legrand offers an open GRMS system which is easily integrated in the hotel solution.

The special event was organized through a collaboration between Al Mulla Engineering Products and Legrand, a world leader in communication networks for data transmission. From control and connection interfaces to cable management, energy distribution and data distribution systems, Legrand provides a host of solutions designed to manage lighting, energy, networks and building access.

The EP and Legrand Roadshow brought together our key clients and industry professionals and featured an exciting lineup of presentations (namely: wiring devices, connected home, connected hospitality offer, smart panels and all new electric vehicle charger), as well as a wide range of wiring devices through interactive exhibits of the Legrand’s connected solutions.

The exciting new lines of Emerging Technologies in Connected Solutions by Legrand are available now at Al Mulla Engineering Products showroom in Shuwaikh Industrial area. Customers can also visit the Company’s website to learn more about our integrated turnkey solutions and line of products.

About Al Mulla EP

Al Mulla Engineering Products (EP), is a member of Al Mulla Group, and a leading industry provider of a wide range of products and solution that include HVAC Equipment, HVAC Airflow Solutions, HVAC Accessories, Plumbing Solutions, Electrical Solutions, and Environmental Solutions, from a wide portfolio of renowned global brands and principals.

(EP) offers renowned brands of packaged products and solutions to various construction projects - residential and commercial, hospitals, oil and petroleum sectors, government and private projects segments, and more, in Kuwait through various channels. The Company also markets Ventum - By Al Mulla Group line of products and solutions. Today, Al Mulla Engineering Products (EP) is counted among the leading engineering product suppliers in the country, with a well-connected network of engineers, sales staff, and dealerships.

For more information, follow our Social Pages LinkedIn | Facebook for the details and latest offers.

Email: info.ep@almullagroup.com