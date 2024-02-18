Gulfood serves as an opportunity for Al Ghurair Foods to connect with like-minded partners to scale innovation in agribusiness.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Ghurair Foods, part of Al Ghurair Investment, one of the largest diversified family business groups in the UAE, announces its 37th participation at Gulfood, taking place between 19-23 February at Dubai World Trade Centre. As a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality food products, Al Ghurair Foods aims to showcase its innovative approach to food processing and distribution whilst leveraging the event to connect with industry stakeholders for potential collaborations in scaling food innovation.

The annual Gulfood event is the world’s largest food and hospitality tradeshow, connecting the global food community to engage in dialogue and discussion about new trends and developments in the F&B industry.

Commenting on the participation, Turgut Yegenaga, Chief Executive Officer, Al Ghurair Foods, Al Ghurair Resources International, said: "Al Ghurair Foods is looking forward to learning from and engaging with the dynamic global food community that descends on Gulfood each year. The event is a pivotal platform for us to connect with key players, exchange ideas, and delve into the latest advancements and trends in food technology. By fostering these connections and staying abreast of industry innovations, we are dedicated to ensuring that we remain at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge, quality products to our valued customers worldwide."

Over the past year, Al Ghurair Foods has continuously raised the bar for the region’s food sector, with the aim of boosting the UAE’s food production capabilities and contributing to the nation’s food security goals. This included a 50-year land lease agreement signed with KEZAD Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, to establish three mega food processing projects at a value exceeding AED1 billion. As part of the deal, Al Ghurair Foods will set up the region’s first of its kind Starch Processing Plant, in addition to one of the top broiler hubs in the UAE, in terms of capacity. Al Ghurair Foods is also closely involved in the Abu Dhabi Food Hub – KEZAD, a purpose-built marketplace to facilitate domestic and international food trade.

Meanwhile, the firm set a new record towards the end of 2023, when its Edible Oil Company division crushed more than 37,895 tonnes of seeds during the year, showcasing the company’s efficiency, scale, and capability in the agribusiness sector and solidifying its position as an industry-leader.

With its commitment to innovation and excellence, Al Ghurair Foods is eager to contribute to the global discourse on advancements in food technology and explore synergies with industry leaders. Al Ghurair Foods remains committed to staying at the forefront of the industry, delivering cutting-edge, quality products that contribute to the nation's food security goals.

Visit the Al Ghurair Foods stand located at C8-10 in Hall 8 of the Dubai World Trade Centre to discuss collaboration opportunities, explore their innovative products, and learn more about their vision for a sustainable and secure food future.

About Gulfood:

Gulfood is the gold standard for the global F&B community, and the most trusted name and source of lucrative deals, knowledge, and networking. It’s the ultimate opportunity for retailers, food suppliers, distributors, wholesalers, chefs, thought leaders, and beyond to discover the latest products, connect with industry players, and explore the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of the F&B industry.

The 29th edition of Gulfood, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 19 – 23 February 2024, will host a record 5500+ exhibitors from over 127 countries, unveiling new business opportunities and providing solutions to new and evolving global challenges.

About Al Ghurair Investment:

Al Ghurair Investment is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in six distinct industry sectors: Foods and Resources, Properties, Construction and Services, Energy, Mobility and Ventures. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates.

From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Deira, the business’ diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair Investment continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

