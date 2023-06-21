500+ high school students set to unlock their potential to thrive in the dynamic requirements of tomorrow’s market

Cairo, Egypt: In partnership with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology “MCIT” of Egypt, INJAZ Al-Arab, a member of Junior Achievement (JA) Worldwide, the world’s largest non-profit business education organisation supported by Google.org, is empowering Egyptian students from Digital Egypt Cubs initiative (DECI) through “DECI Innovation Days” in Cairo, Egypt.

DECI is Egypt’s flagship initiative launched by MCIT in May 2022 for students in the age of 12 to 17 years old to develop a generation of youth empowered by ICT and capable to contribute in building Digital Egypt.

Injaz, supported by Google.org, is welcoming 500+ high school students at the “DECI Innovation Day: One Idea Ahead" event will merge the power of technology with the potential of today’s youth through three one-day camps at the Civic Education Centre in Cairo, from the 19th through the 21st of June 2023. Led by established entrepreneurs and experienced volunteers from across the technology and corporate sectors, the camps will focus on sustainability and innovation, aiming to equip students with the necessary skills to address global challenges using technological advancements such as generative AI, through to satellites and nanotechnology.

Dr. Hoda Baraka, Advisor to Minister for Technology Talents Development stressed the value of this program and added that “We are happy to launch this collaboration with INJAZ Al-Arab and the support of Google.org, which aligns perfectly with our vision to equip Egyptian youth with the skills needed for the digital economy”. The DECI Innovation Days will serve as a platform for young talents to develop their innovative potential and pave the way for a prosperous future.

Commenting on the collaboration, Akef Alaqrabawi, CEO, INJAZ Al-Arab said, “Through the support of Google, and our partnership with MCIT, we are reinforcing our shared commitment to fostering the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation amongst Egyptian youth. The "DECI Innovation Day" will provide a transformative experience, equipping students with the skills necessary to succeed in the digital age both personally and professionally.”

Over the course of each Innovation Day, students will explore essential business skills from time management, through to communication and presentation, team building, creativity, and critical thinking. In addition to acquiring an understanding of the intersectional connections between sustainability and innovation, the program will equip students with the skills needed to navigate the challenges of tomorrow and will empower them to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Google’s Egypt Director, Hisham El Nazer added, “We believe in the power of leveraging technology in education to transform lives. By supporting INJAZ and partnering with MCIT to deliver the "DECI Innovation Day", we aim to inspire and empower Egyptian youth, enabling them to unlock their full potential and empower them with the skill set that will address global challenges through the language of digital."

INJAZ Al-Arab is the largest non-profit organisation dedicated to overcoming unemployment in the region and aims to inspire a culture of entrepreneurship and business innovation among Arab youth. Partnering with leading companies in the private sector, such as Google, INJAZ Al-Arab equips Arab youth to drive the economies of the Arab World forward through training designed to inspire them to develop digital literacy, ambition, entrepreneurship, and professional skills.

About DECI

The initiative is a free grant aimed at refining the information technology skills of high-achieving students from the 7th grade to the 11th grade from all types of Egyptian schools in all governorates, with the aim of preparing a distinguished generation of young people capable of anticipating new horizons in the fields of communications and information technology. In addition to developing the skills of outstanding school students of the age group (12 to 17 years) in various modern technological applications in order to keep pace with the radical changes brought about by technology and resulted in the reformulation of the requirements of the local and global labour market.

About INJAZ Al-Arab

Operating in 13 countries across the Middle East and North Africa, INJAZ Al-Arab is the only non-profit organization in the region that harnesses the mentorship of business leaders to help inspire a culture of entrepreneurship and business innovation among Arab youth. Partnering with leading companies in the private sector, INJAZ Al-Arab equips Arab youth to drive the economies of the Arab World forward through training designed to inspire them to develop ambition, entrepreneurship, and professional skills. Named one of the top 100 NGOs in the world by NGO Advisor for six consecutive years INJAZ Al-Arab has influenced the lives of over 5 million students since its inception in 2004. INJAZ Al-Arab is a member of Junior Achievement; the world’s largest and fastest-growing youth business organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.