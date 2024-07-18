INJAZ Al-Arab, a member of Junior Achievement (JA) Worldwide, has joined forces with Boeing [NYSE: BA] to launch a course on aviation sustainability. The course is available on the INJAZ Campus digital education platform and aims to equip 4,000 high school and university students in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, and Oman with the relevant knowledge and skills to drive sustainability in the aviation industry.

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia, said: “Achieving commercial aviation’s net zero target by 2050 requires involving the next generation. Boeing is partnering with non-profits and academia to educate and inspire young talent who will eventually design, build, and operate zero-emissions aircraft or develop new pathways for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF)”.

By fostering a better understanding of corporate social responsibility, sustainable operations, renewable energy transition including SAF, and more, the course will inspire students to pursue rewarding careers in aviation and sustainability.

Akef Aqrabawi, president and CEO of INJAZ Al-Arab, said: "We are thrilled to introduce our first-ever sustainable aviation course, marking a significant milestone in our longstanding partnership with Boeing. INJAZ has always been dedicated to empowering young people to make positive changes in their lives and communities. With environmental concerns ranking among the world's top priorities today, we believe this course will serve as a gateway to building a professional sustainability-driven community."

The course is available both offline and online, offering flexibility to meet the specific needs of each participating country. It welcomes students registered within academic institutions in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, and Oman.

The curriculum comprises six comprehensive one-hour modules, covering various topics related to sustainability in aviation. Participants will engage in real-world case studies, gaining practical insights into the delicate balance between decarbonizing aviation and preserving and growing the societal and economic benefits of it.

For over 15 years, INJAZ Al-Arab and Boeing have been working closely to upskill and empower the youth in the Middle East and North Africa.

To apply for the Sustainable Aviation Course, please visit INJAZ Campus.

About INJAZ Al-Arab

Operating in 13 countries across the Middle East and North Africa, INJAZ Al-Arab is the only non-profit organization in the region that harnesses the mentorship of business leaders to help inspire a culture of entrepreneurship and business innovation among Arab youth. Partnering with leading companies in the private sector, INJAZ Al-Arab equips the youth to drive the economies of the Arab world forward through training designed to inspire them to develop ambition, entrepreneurship, and professional skills. Named one of the top 100 NGOs in the world by NGO Advisor for six consecutive years, INJAZ Al-Arab has influenced the lives of over 7 million students since its inception in 2004.

INJAZ Al-Arab is a member of Junior Achievement, the world’s largest and fastest-growing youth organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.

For more information: https://www.injazalarab.org/

About Boeing:

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. The company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability, and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality, and integrity.

Boeing has been present in the Middle East for almost eight decades, supporting the region with the most advanced commercial airplanes, defense platforms, space and security systems. The main aim of Boeing’s community work is to develop local human resources capabilities in line with ambitious national visions. Since 2013, Boeing invested more than $12 million in community outreach programs across the Middle East, reaching more than 16,000 students.

For more information: https://www.boeing-me.com

