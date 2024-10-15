Dubai, UAE: InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Media, which includes a number of print, broadcast and television media channels.



The MoU was signed by Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, and Salem Buti Belyouha AlMheiri, CEO of Content Media, Dubai Media, at GITEX Global 2024, taking place from the 14th to the 18th of October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



Under the MOU, InfraX will provide advanced digital solutions to enhance Dubai Media's digital infrastructure. Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, said: "This MOU comes as part of our efforts to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to anticipate and shape the future. We are delighted to partner with Dubai Media as we believe in the pivotal role of media in the advancement of societies. Under the agreement, InfraX will provide advanced digital solutions that will support the future of media in Dubai. Our solutions will also provide Dubai Media with the reliability and flexibility to meet the production and broadcast requirements of contemporary media and ensure smooth and interactive content that reflects Dubai's leadership at all levels."



The MoU will create a framework for cooperation between InfraX and Dubai Media, enabling them to benefit from the latest innovations in media technology and facilitate the smooth delivery of content across its various networks. Salem Buti Belyouha Al Mheiri, CEO of Media Content Sector, Dubai Media, pointed out the importance of this MoU and its role in supporting Dubai Media’s efforts to enhance its logistical and technical capabilities, and qualify its human cadres to produce media content capable of keeping pace with the development ambitions of Dubai and the Emirates. He said: “Dubai Media is keen to develop its diverse operations and services by leveraging technology and digital tools, which places it at the forefront of media innovation. Our partnership with InfraX will contribute to enhancing our digital capabilities and enable us to explore new ways to deliver content that is characterized by the highest standards of quality and performance, which reflects Dubai Media’s position as one of the most prominent and largest media institutions in the UAE and the region and highlights its efforts in supporting the digital transformation process in Dubai.”



Through the MoU, InfraX solutions will support Dubai Media’s journey towards achieving digital transformation, as Dubai Media aims to enhance its current activities such as live broadcasting, video production and cloud content management, and ensure reliable and secure communication channels between its various departments and external platforms, in line with its journey in the field of digital transformation and providing modern content to the public.



About InfraX:

InfraX is the Information Communication and Technology arm of Digital DEWA, where we focus on connecting Digital DEWA value added services from its Data Centers and Cloud Services to its customers.



InfraX communications assets and infrastructure is built to support DEWA’s electricity and water networks with the highest reliability standards, and we are extending this experience to our customers.



InfraX is granted a special purpose IoT license from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) to commercialize IoT networks and services.



To learn more about Infrax click here: www.infrax.ae follow us on Linkedln.