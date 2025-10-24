Dubai, UAE: InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hikvision, a global leader in video intelligence solutions. The partnership establishes a framework for strategic collaboration to co-develop innovative AI and machine learning (ML)-based camera solutions, explore emerging market segments, and create new business opportunities across industries. The partnership was signed between Rashid Alahmedi, COO of InfraX, and Frank Song, President MEA of Hikvision.

“This MoU with Hikvision reflects InfraX’s strategic commitment to accelerating innovation in AI and video intelligence technologies. Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver next-generation solutions that enhance situational awareness, optimize operations, and support the UAE’s vision of a resilient, intelligent, and technology-driven economy,” said Rashid Alahmedi, COO of InfraX.

The MoU underscores both organizations shared vision to drive digital transformation and enhance smart infrastructure through the integration of advanced video analytics and AI technologies. The collaboration will focus on a Go-To-Market strategy centered on delivering intelligent video management systems capable of real-time data analysis for critical infrastructure and large-scale enterprises. These solutions aim to strengthen security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making, aligning with the UAE’s broader goals of building a secure and connected digital ecosystem.

“Our partnership with InfraX marks a significant step forward in advancing the deployment of AI-driven video analytics across critical infrastructure and enterprise sectors, leveraging large language model (LLM) technology known as Guanlan,” said Mr. Frank Zhang, President of Hikvision MEA. “By integrating Hikvision’s state-of-the-art AIoT technologies with InfraX’s robust digital capabilities, we are committed to delivering intelligent, end-to-end solutions that enhance safety, enable smarter operations, and drive superior operational efficiency.”

The collaboration between InfraX and Hikvision underscores both organizations’ unwavering commitment to empowering enterprises through advanced artificial intelligence technologies, fostering sustainable innovation, and accelerating the evolution of smart cities and digital infrastructure across the UAE and the region.