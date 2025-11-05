The award-winning restaurant group will bring its signature French Riviera charm to another prestigious destination in 2026

Bahrain: Globally acclaimed French-Mediterranean restaurant, La Petite Maison (LPM), is proud to announce the expansion of its footprint in the GCC, with a new opening in Bahrain scheduled for the end of 2026. Celebrated for its vibrant Mediterranean flavours and signature French joie de vivre, LPM Bahrain marks the latest launch for the brand amid an exciting lineup of global openings recently announced.

Located within the Harbour Heights tower at the prestigious downtown development in Bahrain Harbour, the new 135 cover venue will feature an impressive harbourside terrace, offering diners a taste of the Cote d’Azur against the backdrop of Manama’s waterfront skyline.

Recognised by MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants and the World’s 50 Best Bars Extended 51-100 list, LPM’s established presence in the Middle East includes locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh, and a Kuwait restaurant set to open in November 2025. LPM’s debut in Bahrain will introduce its globally celebrated French Riviera flavours to another exclusive coastal destination on the Arabian Gulf, whilst reinforcing the brand’s international expansion, with new openings in Marbella, Kuwait, Boston and The Maldives recently revealed.

La Petite Maison CEO, Nicolas Budzynski, says: “We are truly excited to be coming to Bahrain. Over the years, we have been approached numerous times and explored various opportunities, and we believe that now is the perfect time to establish our presence in the country. We have had the pleasure of welcoming many Bahraini guests across our different locations, and their continued support gives us great confidence in the success of this new venture.

“With Infracorp as a partner and a remarkable location in the heart of Manama offering stunning sunset views, we see this as a fantastic opportunity to collaborate and create something exceptional together.”

Majed Alkhan, CEO of Infracorp, comments: “We are delighted to welcome LPM to our expanding lifestyle and hospitality portfolio. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Infracorp as we continue to elevate Bahrain Harbour into a premier global destination. LPM’s arrival will not only enrich our culinary offering, but also contribute meaningfully to the evolution of Bahrain’s dining culture, bringing an internationally celebrated experience to our community.”

Since its opening in 2010, La Petite Maison Dubai has garnered international acclaim, consistently ranking on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, and has also been recognised as the Time Out Restaurant of the Decade; affirming LPM’s position as a benchmark of culinary excellence in the region and beyond. With a distinguished presence in global cities such as London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Miami, Riyadh, Doha, and Hong Kong, LPM’s expansion into Bahrain reflects a strategic focus on premier coastal markets known for their luxury and lifestyle appeal.

With a distinguished presence in world-class cities including London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Miami, Riyadh, Doha, and Hong Kong, LPM’s recent expansions underscore a strategic focus on premier coastal destinations celebrated for their luxury and lifestyle appeal.

LPM Bahrain is set to open in the end of 2026, with further details to come.

More information on the opening and reservations will be announced in due course.

For press inquiries please contact PURPLE PR | lpmglobal@purplepr.com

Website: lpmrestaurants.com

Instagram: @lpmrestaurants

About La Petite Maison

La Petite Maison (LPM) was founded in London in 2007. With ten internationally acclaimed restaurants in locations including Dubai, Miami and Hong Kong, LPM have brought the essence of the Côte d’Azur to the global dining scene. The French Riviera-inspired restaurants are known for their light, imaginative menus using Mediterranean ingredients, laid-back and friendly service style, open and airy dining rooms with striking art and Belle Époque influences. There is a joie de vivre to be found in LPM that is hard to find elsewhere.