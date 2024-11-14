Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: During its participation in the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2024, held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and inaugurated by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Deputy King and Crown Prince, on behalf of HM the King, and under the continuous supervision of His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Personal Representative of HM the King and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of BIAS, Infracorp, the leading infrastructure and international sustainable developer, announced the signing of a new partnership agreement with Mena Aerospace to develop dedicated aircraft hangar facilities in the Kingdom of Bahrain, serving as a foundation to establish a regional platform for advanced aircraft services in the GCC region.

This partnership signifies a strategic step aligned with Infracorp’s goal and strategy to expand its investment portfolio across various sectors, reflecting its ambitions for further developing sustainable ventures and enhancing the Kingdom’s capabilities in the aviation sector. The agreement is expected to contribute to the establishment of advanced facilities for large and private aircrafts, thus strengthening Bahrain’s position as a leading regional destination in this sector.

On this occasion, Mr. Majed Al Khan, Board Member and CEO of Infracorp, stated: “Our partnership with Mena Aerospace is a key part of our vision to broaden our investments across several sectors, but particularly in aviation, which is witnessing significant growth and holds a key position in the government’s plans to diversify sources of income. We are committed to advancing high-quality infrastructure that meets market needs, and we trust these projects will have a positive impact on the local economy and attract more foreign investment to the sector.”

He added: “We see this partnership as an opportunity to expand our business horizons and enhance our collaboration with a range of partners in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region. Developing world-class dedicated aircraft facilities in the Kingdom is a vital step towards achieving our strategic objectives, solidifying Bahrain’s role as a regional aviation hub. We are confident that this partnership will improve customer experiences and meet the growing market demands.”

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Jaman, CEO of Mena Aerospace, commented: “We are excited to collaborate with Infracorp in this fruitful partnership, as we believe that developing specialized aircraft facilities in the Kingdom of Bahrain will enhance its competitive edge in the sector. Working alongside Infracorp, which possesses extensive expertise and robust investment in infrastructure and logistics, will enable us to realise our shared vision of delivering high-quality services in this vital field.”

Mr. Ali Al Mudaifa, Chief Business Development Officer at the Economic Development Board, stated: “We take pride in witnessing the fruits of this partnership, which aligns with the strategic vision of the Kingdom of Bahrain and its commitment to expanding the logistics sector, particularly within the aviation industry. The development of dedicated facilities for aircraft enhances Bahrain’s position as a regional aviation hub, offering competitive and advanced services that meet the evolving needs of the market. This collaboration also reflects our commitment to supporting sustainable growth and innovation within this sector in Bahrain and the wider region.”

Infracorp continues to enhance its role as a key contributor to infrastructure development and support for the national economy through innovative and sustainable projects that meet the needs of communities and achieve comprehensive development.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

