Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Infracorp, a leading specialised company in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, has announced a new partnership with ParkPoint Parking Solutions, a leading parking management and operation company in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Under this agreement, ParkPoint will manage the parking facilities at Bahrain Harbour, serving the residential and commercial spaces within the Harbour Row and Harbour Heights projects.

The management services from ParkPoint will include the utilisation of the latest parking management systems for real estate units and commercial spaces in Bahrain Harbour around the clock. This ensures that the parking facilities operate at the highest quality and efficiency, thereby enhancing the flow of traffic in this area, which represents the premier real estate, tourism and entertainment destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain. These services from ParkPoint mark a significant step in Infracorp’s ongoing efforts to enhance the infrastructure of its projects, ensure their sustainability and deliver services that meet the highest international standards.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Hazem Abdulkarim, Chief Administrative Officer at Infracorp, stated: “We are delighted to announce this partnership, which reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions at this vital location in the heart of Manama. This collaboration will enhance the quality of services for all residents and visitors by leveraging ParkPoint's extensive experience in parking management. With over 2,500 parking spaces, Bahrain Harbour boasts one of the highest parking ratios in Bahrain.”

Mr Omar Al Khan, CEO of ParkPoint, added: “We are proud to welcome Infracorp to our list of prominent clients in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. We will manage and operate the parking spaces at Bahrain Harbour and its affiliated projects, providing integrated solutions that meet the needs of everyone in the region and achieve their aspirations. We view this new project as a favourable opportunity to once again demonstrate our local and regional leadership in the field of parking operations and management, utilising all our accumulated expertise to exceed the expectations of our partners and clients.”

It's worth citing that Infracorp is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Meanwhile, ParkPoint is a comprehensive parking solutions company that primarily operates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain, with plans to expand into other GCC countries. The company offers innovative solutions in parking management, valet services and car washes, ensuring increased revenues for parking lot owners and enhanced efficiency. Additionally, it provides a range of premium services to users, including digital payment options, booking opportunities and information about parking spaces, all under one platform.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

