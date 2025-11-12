Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Infracorp, the leading infrastructure and international sustainable developer, has announced its participation in the fourth edition of Cityscape Bahrain 2025, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, from November 25 to 29 at the Exhibition World Bahrain.

Continuing its strong presence in previous editions, Infracorp’s participation underscores its pioneering role in developing sustainable real estate projects that drive urban and economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain and across the region. During the exhibition, Infracorp will unveil a collection of exceptional real estate developments valued at nearly USD1 billion, reflecting its vision of delivering innovative, high-quality, and integrated urban development solutions.

Among the highlighted projects is Tilal Al Areen, which embodies the concept of luxurious modern living surrounded by natural landscapes in the heart of Al Areen. Also featured is Marina Bay, a premier waterfront development located on Reef Island in Manama, offering an array of exquisite villas, duplexes, and penthouses.

The company will also showcase Meliá Beachfront, which introduces the “Besos Beach” lifestyle concept, featuring a diverse mix of high-end townhouses, elegant residential apartments, branded residences, and a luxury hotel. The project promises a holistic beachfront living experience with a private beach in a prime location at the entrance of Amwaj Islands. Furthermore, Infracorp will present the latest updates on Bahrain Harbour, its flagship mixed-use waterfront development situated in the heart of Manama within the Bahrain Financial Harbour district. Visitors will also enjoy an exclusive glimpse into the refined luxury of Kempinski Residences Bahrain Harbour, a landmark component of this world-class destination.

Infracorp’s pavilion will also spotlight the company’s latest lifestyle and hospitality ventures in Bahrain through its subsidiary HARVE, which specialises in creating exceptional hospitality experiences that blend culinary innovation with refined social concepts. During the exhibition, HARVE will unveil a series of new and distinguished partnerships in fine dining and hospitality, joining an impressive portfolio of globally acclaimed brands including Roka, Avli, Robuchon, Twiggy, and Ninive. These additions reaffirm Infracorp’s commitment to expanding its investments across lifestyle and leisure sectors, and strengthening its regional footprint through world-class experiences that embody creativity and excellence.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Majed Al Khan, Board Member and CEO of Infracorp, stated: “Our participation in Cityscape Bahrain marks an important milestone in Infracorp’s journey to support sustainable real estate development across Bahrain and the wider region. We believe this exhibition provides a vital platform to showcase the Kingdom’s outstanding investment potential and to highlight the factors that have positioned its real estate sector as a benchmark for integrated urban growth.”

He added: “At Infracorp, we focus on developing projects that strike a balance between economic viability and environmental stewardship by embracing global best practices in sustainable design and construction. Our upcoming announcement of a range of new projects at the exhibition reflects our strong confidence in Bahrain’s thriving investment climate and the promising opportunities offered by its real estate sector.”

Mr. Al Khan concluded: “We take pride in supporting Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 by investing in high-impact projects that enhance quality of life and create new avenues for growth. Looking ahead, we aim to further expand our real estate portfolio across the region’s most promising markets, leveraging our extensive expertise and strategic partnerships both locally and regionally.”

Through its consistent participation in leading regional and international real estate exhibitions, including Cityscape Bahrain, Infracorp continues to reaffirm its position as a frontrunner in sustainable infrastructure and integrated urban development that shape the future of modern cities.

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.bh. Stay tuned to the latest news and updates by following @infracorp.bh on Instagram and Infracorp Bahrain on Linkedin.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

