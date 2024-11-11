(Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain): Infracorp, a leading specialised company in investing in the infrastructure and sustainable development sector, has announced their partnership with GALLERY B·R and Café 668. This initiative aims to provide unique experiences both within the art and specialty coffee community.

The agreement with Gallery B·R is part of the company’s efforts to add distinctive experiences within their projects, with Bahrain being the first branch of the global art exhibition series to be opened outside of Europe. It will also be the first permanent art gallery located in the Bahrain Harbour, emphasising the company’s strategy to create a new destination for art exhibitors, following its successful series of local and regional art installations and exhibitions in recent months.

GALLERY B·R offers an immersive art experience that inspires and allows visitors to explore a unique collection of diverse artworks. The gallery features a selection of custom-designed art pieces, including modern furniture inspired by mid-century styles, contemporary paintings, and classical sculptures. The gallery aims to enhance culture and art in the region.

Furthermore, this announcement coincides with a leasing agreement signed with Café 668, which is set to launch within the upcoming months. The 668 brand was a key factor leading the company to sign this agreement, with its notable success and rise to popularity since its inception. This branch is part of a chain of outlets that have seen remarkable success since their initiation in the Kingdom in 2018.

On this occasion, Ms. Amani Al Alawi, Director of Leasing and Business Development at Infracorp, stated: “We are pleased to announce the introduction of a diverse mix of tenants in the Bahrain Harbour community, which will undoubtedly enrich the experience for visitors and residents. This project elevates the site to a different level, enhancing its position as a leading, integrated destination. The global 'GALLERY B·R' reflects our commitment to providing an immersive art experience and exclusive cultural diversity, while Café 668 will also be a unique place for coffee enthusiasts.”

She added: “In light of changing market dynamics and emerging trends, we believe that adding a diverse mix is a key element in attracting more distinctive brands. The signing of these agreements aligns with our leasing strategy aimed at providing a variety of options for this prime location in the heart of the capital. This underscores Infracorp's commitment to developing a vibrant and sustainable living environment, embodying our continuous pursuit of this goal through our current and future projects, where Bahrain Harbour represents a comprehensive community combining modern infrastructure with cultural experiences.”

Infracorp is a company specialised in investing in infrastructure and sustainable development, established with a capital of up to USD 1.2 billion. The company manages a portfolio valued at approximately USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including 250 million square feet of spaces designated for sustainable economic and social infrastructure across the GCC, North Africa and South Asia.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.