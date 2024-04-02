Riyadh - Informatica (NYSE: INFA), the enterprise cloud data management leader, today launched its AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC) in Saudi Arabia, a first for the Kingdom. The investment includes establishing a new Point of Delivery (PoD) in Riyadh, and reflects a commitment to support local, scalable, cloud-first data management services. The move further strengthens Informatica’s presence in the Middle East, following the launch of its first regional PoD in Abu Dhabi, UAE in 2023.

The investment underpins Informatica’s commitment to furthering the Saudi government’s Vision 2030, which includes digitally empowering all sectors of the economy. Aligned with the leadership’s ambitions to adopt a cloud-first policy, the new PoD launch will help expedite the shift of government organisations from traditional IT systems to a secure, cloud-based alternative.

With reports from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology that the cloud computing sector is expected to double in size over the next three years, adding USD 13.3 billion to the country’s GDP, the move is set to help transform Riyadh into a data-driven state that can further economic and digital growth across the Kingdom.

By establishing a regional PoD in Riyadh, Informatica will be able to better support local partners and organisations with its cloud data management platform in line with local regulations.

Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica said: “Saudi Arabia is fast making headway on its journey to become a technology hub for the Middle East and is creating a solid cloud foundation to realise its Vision 2030 ambitions. By having a significant cloud, data, and AI presence in the Kingdom, we will be providing organisations with an in-country AI-powered data infrastructure to run their cloud-based technology solutions. This can enable them to unlock the value of their data while ensuring that it remains secure, well-governed and in region. We’re proud to help the Kingdom become a global leader in digital technologies, catering to the fast-growing demand for cloud services across the Middle East and beyond.”

Echoing these comments, Yasser Shawky, Vice President for Emerging Markets at Informatica, said:

“Today, we have reached a major milestone for the Kingdom – launching Saudi Arabia’s first ever AI-powered intelligent Data Management Cloud Platform will be a game-changer for governments and organisations. Through adopting a cloud-first approach, governments will be able to innovate and make informed decisions based on the wealth of data at their fingertips. This is a major step forward for the country, and we’re looking forward to playing a role in advancing the leadership’s vision to transform the Kingdom into a data-driven state.”

The Informatica IDMC is a comprehensive cloud-native data management platform that enables enterprises to visualise, analyse and collaborate with all of their data regardless of location or platform. Powered by CLAIRE® AI, the company’s AI platform, IDMC helps organisations accelerate innovation and increase productivity at scale. With the launch of the KSA PoD, customers can enjoy the full breadth of services including the Cloud Data Marketplace, designed to intuitively increase data sharing, improve productivity and enable organisations to make more informed decisions.

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC). IDMC is an end-to-end data management platform, powered by CLAIRE® AI, that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud or hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in approximately 100 countries, including 86 of the Fortune 100, rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.