DUBAI, UAE: Infor®, the industry cloud company, is set to demonstrate the power of its industry-specific cloud software solutions to help manufacturing and distribution customers in the Middle East automate and simplify complex systems and prepare for the future, at GITEX 2022.

Infor will highlight its industry expertise and the ability of its smart, pre-configured cloud solutions, which feature built in industry functionality, to enable customers to simplify complexity, transform business processes, accelerate time to value, and put their end users at the center of the experience.

Infor’s solutions work seamlessly with the world-class capabilities of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and give organizations the power and responsiveness they need to stay ahead amid the current challenges of increasingly tough competition, global inflation, and supply chain issues.

Infor’s top regional executives, software engineers and sales executives, — led by Kerry Koutsikos, vice president and general manager for Middle East & Africa, and Khaled AlShami, vice president of solution consulting — will be available to provide demonstrations, discuss market solutions, and answer any questions about Infor’s solutions.

“We’re excited to meet with customers, partners and new prospects at GITEX to demonstrate end-to-end transformation that organizations can achieve with Infor’s industry- specific cloud solutions,” Koutsikos said. “Using our software, organizations in manufacturing and distribution can transform the way they manage their supply chains, business processes, assets, goods and services, and their people — all in one integrated, intuitive solution.”

Infor has numerous customers across the region, with recent references including: Saudi Diesel, the Riyadh-based leader in diesel power generation, transportation, and support equipment manufacturing; Geminite Cement Industries LLC, the first fiber cement board production plant in the UAE; Abudawood Logistics, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-based subsidiary of Abudawood Group and the exclusive distributor for Proctor & Gamble, Ferrero, Quaker Oats; and Supertech Group, the UAE-based supplier of industrial products & services.

Infor also works with other major customers including Al-Jazira Equipment Co. Ltd. (AutoWorld), Zahid Tractor, Metito, SACO, and Al Malki Group.

With the backing of its parent company, Koch Industries, Infor has the stability and investment it needs to help organizations across the region achieve their cloud and digital transformation ambitions. Infor’s customers in the region are a testament to the transformative power of its industry-specific solutions, which have a clear edge over the more generic solutions offered by many of its rivals in the cloud enterprise space.

In July, Infor was positioned as a leader, for the fourth consecutive time, in Gartner’s 2022 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) for its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

Nucleus Research also positioned Infor as a leader in its June 2022 Enterprise ERP Technology Value Matrix 2022, and its Small and Midsize Business (SMB) ERP Technology Value Matrix. Infor was one of only two vendors to be positioned as a leader in both reports. In the SMB ERP Value Matrix, Infor was the highest ranked, among the leaders, for solution functionality.

Visit Infor at GITEX in hall 7, stand E50.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor’s mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor’s 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

