Global communications platform Infobip has been recognized among the top 75 companies in Fortune’s inaugural ranking of Europe’s Most Innovative Companies for 2025. It holds the position of number 68, placing it in the top 25% of all listed companies. This distinction reflects Infobip’s ongoing commitment to advancing Europe’s IT sector and digital infrastructure through cutting-edge innovation.

The first Fortune Europe’s Most Innovative Companies list, created in collaboration with Statista, evaluated 300 companies from 21 countries and 16 industries based on innovation culture, product development, and process improvements.

Infobip is at the forefront of Europe’s digital transformation. Infobip participates in the IPCEI-CIS project, which aims to build the next-generation global communications platform, thereby reinforcing Europe’s competitiveness in the tech sector. Infobip’s involvement in the IPCEI-CIS project, along with partnerships with Deutsche Telekom AG, NVIDIA, Telefónica, and others, demonstrates its continuous commitment to progress with innovation.

Silvio Kutić, CEO at Infobip, said: “Being recognised among Europe’s Most Innovative companies by Fortune highlights our ongoing commitment to the cutting-edge. At Infobip, we foster an environment that values experimentation and collaboration, viewing failure as a stepping stone to innovation, which has enabled us to redefine omnichannel communications. As companies strive to enhance their engagement strategies, we frequently play the role of innovation executor, helping businesses across industries advance their conversational adoption journey and keep pace with AI innovation.”

Infobip’s technology powers customer engagement for leading brands, from enabling WhatsApp ride-booking for Uber in India to deploying advanced AI assistants for European fintech and retail leaders. The company’s omnichannel solutions help businesses worldwide deliver secure, personalized, and seamless customer experiences. Recent projects with customers like NEXT, Digitaleo, and AXA showcase the company’s innovative work with AI and RCS to elevate their engagement strategies. Infobip also drives industry dialogue through initiatives like the annual SHIFT Conference, which brings together developers and tech executives to explore the future of AI and digital transformation. This year’s event will be held from September 14-16 in Zadar, Croatia, with a focus on AI’s impact on software development and creativity.

Grethe Schepers, Lists Director, Europe at Fortune, said: “This list isn’t just about who’s ahead today—it’s a spotlight on the bold thinkers across Europe who are redefining industries from the inside out. Innovation isn’t just a buzzword here; it is a core and defining strength for Europe.”

See Europe’s Most Innovative Companies List 2025 here: https://fortune.com/ranking/europes-most-innovative-companies/

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

