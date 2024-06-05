Riyadh, KSA – Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, has launched its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This significant milestone reflects Infobip's commitment to expanding its presence in the Middle East and strengthening its infrastructure to better serve clients in KSA and the neighbouring countries.

Infobip has also launched its first data centre in KSA, to host and process the data within the country, in line with international data security standards. The data centre in Riyadh is expected to support businesses, create numerous job opportunities, and contribute to the local economy. It offers scalability and reliability to meet the evolving needs of businesses across various industries.

To ensure further compliance with the KSA market requirements, Infobip is obtaining all the necessary licenses and certificates for successful operation, including the SMS license that the company received recently.

Amsal Kapetanović, Infobip Country Manager KSA, said: “The launch of Infobip’s operations in Saudi Arabia is a testament to our dedication to investing in the local market and enhancing our capabilities to serve our clients better. As the world’s most connected communications platform, we provide a broad range of capabilities at scale. These include our omnichannel communications, contact centre, chatbot, customer engagement and customer data platforms as well as our identity and security solutions”.

Infobip's operations in Saudi Arabia include a range of advanced communication solutions designed to enhance customer engagement and streamline business processes. The company offers omnichannel communication services, including SMS, email, voice, and chat apps, tailored to meet the needs of local businesses. By fostering local partnerships and driving digital transformation, Infobip aims to impact the Saudi Arabia’s technology landscape.

"We are excited about the opportunities that this expansion brings to our clients in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East. It underscores our commitment to providing reliable, secure, and high-performance communication solutions that connect businesses with their customers,” said Zeid Shubailat, Director at Infobip. Infobip plans to continue its expansion in the Middle East, with future initiatives aimed at strengthening its presence and supporting the region's digital ecosystem.

About Infobip:

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

Infobip named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)

Infobip ranked as number one Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, in the inaugural MetriRank CPaaS Report from Metrigy (Dec 2023)

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2023 Report

Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader for the second year running in its CPaaS Universe Report (Nov 2023)

Infobip named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50607923, May 2023)

Infobip named a leader in the CPaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (Mar 2024)

