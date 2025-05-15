Doha, Qatar – In a move that underscores a deepening strategic partnership, Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorized general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, has delivered 50 new Mitsubishi Xpander vehicles to Infinity Rent A Car. This milestone reinforces the long-standing collaboration between the two companies and reflects a shared vision to provide reliable and high-quality mobility solutions to the Qatari market.

With over seven decades of excellence in the automotive industry, Qatar Automobiles Company continues to solidify its reputation as a trusted provider of dependable vehicles. The delivery of the Mitsubishi Xpanders allows Infinity Rent A Car to further diversify and strengthen its rental fleet, which includes a wide range of economy, luxury, and limousine options tailored to meet evolving customer needs.

Frank Zauner, General Manager of Qatar Automobiles Company, commented: "We are proud to deepen our partnership with Infinity Rent A Car through the delivery of these 50 Mitsubishi Xpander units. This collaboration is a testament to our mutual commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. By partnering with a reputable rental provider, we are not only expanding our presence in the market but also enabling more customers to experience the performance, safety, and reliability that Mitsubishi vehicles are known for. Strategic alliances like this are central to our growth strategy, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead."

Haitham Ebef, General Sales Manager at Qatar Automobiles Company, added: "We are delighted to enhance this strategic relationship with Infinity Rent A Car, which reflects our ongoing efforts to support market demand with flexible and competitive mobility solutions. This delivery is a clear endorsement of the trust our partners place in the Mitsubishi brand and demonstrates the value we deliver through comprehensive fleet solutions. It marks an important step in our journey toward long-term growth and partnership-driven success."

Ahmed Rajab, CEO of Infinity Rent A Car also stated: “This collaboration highlights the strong foundation of trust and shared values between Qatar Automobiles Company and Infinity Rent A Car. It sets the stage for continued innovation and success in Qatar’s competitive car rental industry”.

Infinity Rent A Car is regarded as a key client of Qatar Automobiles Company and operates a robust fleet of Mitsubishi vehicles, known for their comfort, durability, and proven reliability.