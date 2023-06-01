Dubai, United Arab Emirates —INFINITI has a long-standing history of innovation and excellence in the premium SUV market. The automaker's flagship SUVs have consistently impressed drivers with their cutting-edge technology, and unique, luxurious design. In 2003, INFINITI broke new ground with the launch of the FX35, a crossover coupe that created an entirely new segment in the luxury SUV market. Today, INFINITI is proud to continue this legacy with the QX55, a crossover coupe that builds upon the foundation established by its predecessors.

The FX35 was a game-changer when it first arrived on the scene. With its sleek, aerodynamic design and powerful V6 engine, it quickly became a best seller. It also introduced the concept of a crossover coupe, blending the practicality of an SUV with the performance and styling of a sports car.

Over the years, the FX35 evolved into the QX70, which continued to set the standard for luxury SUVs. The QX70 boasted a more refined design, advanced technology, and even more impressive performance. It quickly became a favorite among drivers who demanded the best in form, function, and ferocity.

Now, with the QX55, INFINITI is once again pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the premium SUV market. The QX55 features a striking, coupe-like design that sets it apart from other SUVs on the road. Its 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, VC-Turbo engine delivers 268 horsepower, making it one of the most powerful vehicles in its class. It also boasts a range of features, including advanced driver assistance systems, including ProACTIVE with Intelligent Cruise Control. Head-Up Display, which projects vital vehicle information onto a 9-inch area of the windshield keeping drivers' eyes always looking forward.

"The QX55 is the most recent chapter in our history of making premium SUVs that defy expectations," said Zaher Ayat, Head of Marketing, CX & PR at INFINITI Middle East. "It builds on the legacy of the FX35 and the QX70, but also propels our brand in a new direction. With its bold design, the QX55 is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our determination to create vehicles that truly stand out from the crowd for our discerning customer base.”

With its cutting-edge design and advanced technology, the QX55 is just one of many vehicles poised to continue INFINITI's legacy of creating game-changing vehicles in the premium SUV segment. Its combination of style and comfort make it a standout in its class and a testament to the automaker's commitment to human-centric design.

