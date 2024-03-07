RIYADH, KSA — INFINITI Middle East, a subsidiary of Nissan Middle East, has named Manahil International, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company, as an authorized dealer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The selection of Manahil International, finalized in August 2023, signifies a major achievement in the brand's ongoing expansion within the luxury automotive market of the Middle East.

Through this partnership, INFINITI and Manahil International will aim to provide its customers across the Kingdom with world-class service, while adhering to INFINITI’s values of excellence. This move aligns with INFINITI's vision to deliver modern Japanese luxury experiences for daring and unique individuals who pursue distinction in their lives, styles, and vehicles.

"We are excited to welcome Manahil International into the INFINITI family as an authorized dealer in Saudi Arabia," said Thierry Sabbagh, President, INFINITI Middle East and Nissan Saudi Arabia, Managing Director, Nissan Middle East. "Celebrated for its distinction in luxury automotive, Manahil International's deep understanding of the Saudi Arabian market and commitment to offering customers an elevated experience, are elements that make for an ideal partner to expand our presence in the Kingdom.”

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi, Chairman of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group, expressed his excitement about this partnership, stating, "We feel deeply honored to have been selected as an authorized dealer for INFINITI in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration opens an extraordinary opportunity to provide Saudi Arabian customers with an unparalleled standard of luxury and innovation in the automotive sector.”

“With Manahil International as an authorized dealer of INFINITI in the Kingdom, we believe that our customers will be treated as honored guests,” said Albert Khreiche, Managing Director, INFINITI Middle East. “Thoughtful hospitality, is a core principle of the brand, and we are confident that this partnership will flourish to express just that.”

The partnership between INFINITI Middle East and Manahil International signifies a bright future for the luxury car segment in Saudi Arabia, with both entities dedicated to providing customers in the Kingdom with the best in Japanese luxury as well as a seamless and memorable ownership experience.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with operations around the world including regional offices in the Americas, China and Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.

About Manahil

Manahil International has been in active operation in the Saudi market for many years now, it has been a part of Mohamed Yousef Naghi. During this time many customers have been served and the company has been able to gain their trust and confidence. It has become one of the reputable names in the business of automotive selling cars. Manahil International works continuously to achieve the highest level of quality in all aspects of its work, both internally and externally, and places the customer at the center of first attention, and always strives to provide outstanding services and meet their needs in a distinguished manner.

