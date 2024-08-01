Dubai, United Arab Emirates: iAccel Gulf Business Incubator (iAccel GBI), a leading go-to-market accelerator, proudly announces the formation of our Mentor Board. This board is currently comprising of Mr. Sivarama Subramanian, Mr. Bashar Kilani & Mr. Karl Tlais, who are industry leaders with over 25-30 years of robust experience in their respective domains, will guide iAccel GBI and its portfolio startups towards growth in the UAE and Middle East region.

Sivarama Subramanian, an alumnus of IIT-Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad, is a prominent figure in the banking sector across the UAE and GCC. He has held senior leadership roles at institutions such as Emirates NBD, Dubai First, Dubai Bank, and Citi. Earlier in his career, he worked with leading FMCG companies such as Procter & Gamble and Godrej Group in India. Sivarama said, "I am delighed to join the Mentor Board at iAccel GBI. I look forward to leveraging my extensive experience to support and guide entrepreneurs in their journey across the region."

Bashar Kilani is Seasoned Corporate Leader & advisory board member. He has a track record of engaging new markets and leadership positions in general management, sales & marketing, consulting & services, and driving operational excellence, having previously worked with giants like Accenture and IBM. His international career spans the Middle East, Europe & the USA. An expert in digital transformation, AI, blockchain, and cloud technologies, Kilani expressed, "Joining this Mentor Board presents a fantastic opportunity to contribute to the ecosystem that iAccel GBI is building. I am excited to collaborate with entrepreneurs and help them overcome the challenges of the digital economy"

Karl Tlais, is a strategic business leader and board advisor with over 25 years of experience building market presence and driving innovation across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. He is recognized as a transformational leader in the digital economy, AI, fintech, and venture capital space, developing global partnerships across technology, government, and the private sector. Karl has held key leadership roles with several industry leaders including Visa, Microsoft, Cisco, Singtel Optus and Vodafone. A Dubai Future Fellow, he advises on building a future-ready economy and leads strategic initiatives as co-chair of the Capital Club Dubai Transformational Business Leaders committee. Tlais commented, "As a member of iAccel GBI's Mentor Board, I look forward to sharing insights and guidance with the next generation of innovative startups as they strive to expand in an increasingly competitive global market."

Commenting on the new mentor board, Anishkaa Gehani, Co-founder of iAccel GBI, stated, “The addition of these esteemed members, with their deep expertise in various domains, will significantly enhance the journey of our portfolio startups. Their guidance will provide the right direction to our companies, and open up new avenues of thoughts for them as they embark on their expansion journey.”

Deepak Ahuja, CEO and Co-founder of iAccel GBI, added, “The formation of the Mentor Board marks a pivotal step in strengthening iAccel GBI’s value proposition. Our startups will gain invaluable insights and support from these seasoned experts, building a strong foundation for success in their respective industries. iAccel GBI has already seen immense value being guided by them. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact they will make on our ecosystem.”

About iAccel GBI

iAccel Gulf Business Incubator (“iAccel GBI”) is a leading go-to market accelerator which provides end-to-end support to startups expanding to the UAE and Middle East. Launched under the patronage of Dubai SME and the Hamdan Innovation Incubator (Hi2), iAccel GBI has built a robust value proposition that puts startups at the heart of everything by leveraging the experience and expertise of our dynamic network. iAccel GBI supports entrepreneurs by offering a diverse suite of services including setup support, market access into the government and private sectors, networking opportunities, access to funding, business advice, and more.

