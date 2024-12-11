Adopting a collaborative approach between the public and private sectors was also emphasised as an important factor

The inaugural edition of Logimotion concludes today at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: The critical challenges and opportunities involved in building sustainable supply chains in the Gulf region were addressed today on the final day of Logimotion. A pioneering new event for the logistics, supply chain and mobility sectors, the inaugural edition of Logimotion has taken place this week at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring the latest industry solutions and sharing critical insights from global thought leaders.

Titled “Discussing the Strategies for Overcoming Barriers to Sustainable Supply Chains in the Gulf Region”, the session was led by Ibrahim Al-Dali, Supply Chain Head, Al-Yamama Holding Company and Mohammed Hussain Al Busaleh, Director of Emergency & Crisis Management, Ministry of Municipalities and & Housing (KSA).

Offering diverse experience across policymaking and logistics operations, the panellists underscored the importance of integrating technologies to achieve sustainable supply chains. They also agreed that collaboration between the government and the private sector was key to achieving the industry’s sustainability goals. Financial barriers to investing in eco-friendly supply chain infrastructure were also addressed.

Al Busaleh highlighted the importance of emerging technology in achieving sustainable supply chains, commenting: “Real-time data using IoT, for example, to manage supply chain activities and make smarter decisions overall, is what is going to provide long-term efficiencies. Even though AI is not 100% implemented across the supply chain, it is being leveraged across the globe and has proved to be a reliable approach for improving the resilience of the supply chain.”

Al-Dali added: “Technology will never replace people. In fact, I believe that AI, IoT, machine learning and other technologies will need the industry to employ more people to manage them. I believe for a supply chain to be sustainable, there are three main components that need to be considered – the resilient supply chain, the green supply chain and the circular supply chain. There needs to be a long-term investment in sustainability in order for the industry to achieve its goals.”

The session took place at SCALEX, one of three mainstage conferences at Logimotion, which explores the technologies that are driving the supply chain and logistics sector forward. Sustainability strategies have been a significant topic at SCALEX, with discussions led by a variety of prominent industry leaders, including government officials, policymakers, CEOs, and CTOs.

The Global Trade and Infrastructure Summit (GTIS) has showcased insights from a number of distinguished speakers this week including His Excellency Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government; who outlined the UAE’s leadership in global cybersecurity, and Luc Vincent, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Foothill Ventures who discussed the role of AI and automation in transforming urban logistics.

The TransMobility Forum (TMF) has addressed topics including advancements in autonomous vehicles, smart city integration and sustainable urban mobility. Speakers presenting at the conference this week include Andres de Leon, CEO Hyperloop TT; Martin Ausserdorfer, CEO, Railtraction Company; and Steven Velegrinis, Design Director, Regional Lead Cities and Urban Design, Gensler.

Dishan Isaac, Exhibition Director of Logimotion concluded: “The diverse range of conference sessions that have taken place this week at Logimotion demonstrates the event’s commitment to driving meaningful conversations that address pressing challenges in the logistics, mobility and supply chain sectors.

Logimotion aims to become an important industry platform for collaboration, innovation, and progress toward a more sustainable future and the inaugural edition has certainly set us on the right track.”

