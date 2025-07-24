Dubai, UAE – Marking a defining milestone in its global growth journey, Casagrand, one of India’s most trusted and fastest-growing real estate brands, has announced its strategic entry into the UAE. The company’s first premium residential project on Dubai Islands is expected to be officially announced soon. This foray into the international market is part of Casagrand’s long-term vision to expand into high-potential real estate destinations, setting the stage for a new chapter of innovation-driven, lifestyle-focused developments outside India.

Established in 2003, Casagrand has evolved over the past two decades into a market-leading real estate powerhouse with a strong presence across South India. With over 160+ landmark projects, 53+ million sq. ft. of living spaces, and a customer base of 55,000+ families, the brand has continuously raised the bar in urban living through future-ready designs, on-time delivery, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. Casagrand projects are known for providing world-class amenities and features, smart layouts, wide open and green spaces, highest quality, international standard specifications, post-possession services and many more.

Having transformed the residential landscape in cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad, Casagrand is now setting its sights on the UAE, a region synonymous with bold vision, architectural excellence, and an appetite for high-quality real estate. The company has a strong commitment in the region looking at land parcels across key growth communities and masterplans, expected to develop over 6 million sq. ft. of premium residential and mixed-use developments in the UAE over the next 3 years.

With the first launch strategically located in Dubai Islands—an emerging destination celebrated for its expansive waterfronts, tourism potential, and premium connectivity—Casagrand’s debut project is set to capitalize on one of Dubai’s most ambitious growth corridors. The development aligns with the UAE’s broader strategy of attracting long-term foreign investment and enhancing liveability through world-class infrastructure and urban planning. As part of its global expansion, Casagrand continues to identify high-potential markets, and Dubai Islands—supported by government initiatives like the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan—offers an unmatched proposition of lifestyle, location, and future value.

“Our entry into the UAE is a proud and exciting moment for all of us at Casagrand,” said Mr. Arun MN, Founder and Managing Director of Casagrand. “Over the last 22 years, Casagrand has built a track record of delivering high-quality projects on time and with precision. We want to bring this experience and approach to this market, which is one of the leading real estate destinations in the world. We believe the UAE’s visionary leadership, investor-friendly policies, and vibrant cosmopolitan lifestyle present the perfect environment for our next phase of growth. We are here for the long haul and our aim is to deliver differentiated lifestyle experiences that blend architectural brilliance, value-driven design, and exceptional community living – reflecting the hallmarks of the Casagrand promise.”

Casagrand’s expansion into the UAE is to embrace the future of real estate and continue to scale up the experience of the past two decades. Casagrand’s upcoming projects in the UAE will feature resort-style living, intelligent layouts, and world-class amenities designed for the discerning modern buyer be it end-users or investors seeking high returns in a thriving real estate market.

About Casagrand

Founded in 2003, Casagrand is a leading real estate developer based out of Chennai. We offer a wide range of properties, from apartments to independent villas, all equipped with lifestyle amenities. Our projects cover luxury, mid-range, and affordable categories, meeting the needs of different customers. Beyond Chennai, we’ve expanded into other major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore. We also plan to expand to Pune. Our international sales are driven by our office in Dubai. We focus on delivering quality homes with committed completion timelines. Our emphasis on research and delivery of a seamless living experience over the last two decades ensures customer satisfaction. We have also launched ventures in commercial real estate and industrial projects. With over 20 years of excellence, 160+ projects, 53+ million square feet of living space, and 55,000+ customers, Casagrand remains dedicated to building homes that inspire.