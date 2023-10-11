An Indian software engineer has been added to the ever-growing list of Indian winners of US$1 million when the draw for the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion was held today at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Karnaiah Mandolla, a 45-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah, won US$ 1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 437, with ticket number 4576, which he purchased online on 5th October.

A resident of the UAE for 12 years, Mr. Mandolla, who works as a software engineer for Emirates Airlines, has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 8 years now.

The father of two was over the moon to learn that he was now a dollar millionaire and commented, “Thank you, Dubai Duty Free! This will definitely help me clear my debts and secure my children’s education, while I will share some with charity.

"Winning your promotion is a great opportunity that I encourage my friends and colleagues to participate in,” he added.

Mr. Mandolla who hails from Andhra Pradesh, India is the 217th Indian national to have won US$1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since in 1999 and Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Today's draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, COO, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing and Sharon Beecham, SVP - Purchasing.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Mr. Maed Hassan, a 62-year-old Syrian national based in Abu Dhabi, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Black) car, with ticket number 0068 in the Finest Surprise Series 1853, which he purchased online on 28th September.

A resident of the UAE for 32 years, Mr. Hassan who works as mechanical engineer for Combined Group Contracting Company, has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 5 years now.

The father of three was delighted with his win and commented, “Thank you very much, Dubai Duty Free! I hope in the future I’ll be the winner of your US$1 million promotion.”

Lastly, Mr. Sainudheen Valiyana, an Indian national based in Dubai, won a BMW R 1250 GS (Gravity Blue, Trophy Edition) motorbike, with ticket number 0879 in the Finest Surprise Series 552, which he purchased on his arrival to Dubai from Kochi, India.

Mr. Valiyana is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his win.​​​​​​

