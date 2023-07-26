Dubai-UAE: With Dubai Summer Surprises charging ahead in full swing, Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) proudly announces the second winner of its highly-anticipated 2023 'Shop, Drive & Live it Up' campaign. Among thousands of participants, lucky Indian expat, Sunu V Jacob, emerged victorious winning the grand prize—a lavish Nissan X-Trail!

The moment of surprise and delight was etched on Sunu V Jacob's face as he exclaimed, "I am beyond thrilled to have won the Nissan X-Trail! It's a dream come true! I've been eagerly awaiting DSMG's campaign malls and I am so glad that I have been rewarded in such an extraordinary way. I can't wait to take my family on some exciting road trips in our new car."

While Sunu V Jacob rejoices in his remarkable victory, the 'Shop, Drive & Live it Up' campaign is far from over. With four more luxurious cars to be won, the thrilling opportunity to get one's hands on the coveted golden ticket still awaits eager shoppers. To participate and stand a chance to win, all they need to do is indulge in a minimum spend of AED 200 at any of the participating malls.

Stay tuned for the upcoming draws scheduled for August 6, 20 and 27, and September 3, where the anticipation will reach new heights as more fortunate winners are revealed.

DSMG's 'Shop, Drive & Live it Up' campaign has set the city abuzz, captivating shoppers from all corners with its promise of extraordinary rewards. The chance to win a luxurious Nissan X-Trail simply added to the fervor, making it an unmissable opportunity for shoppers all over the UAE. Sunu V Jacob's victory stands as a testament to the magic and allure of the 'Shop, Drive & Live it Up' campaign—a journey that sparked excitement and will create cherished memories for years to come.

For more information, visit http://www.dubaimallsgroup.com/

About Dubai Shopping Mall Group:

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is a non-profitable, umbrella organization of malls set up under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to promote shopping, retail trade and the mall industry in Dubai. Launched in 1998, one of the primary objectives of DSMG is to synergize marketing initiatives and provide better quality services to the visiting shoppers in the malls.

As an association of malls, DSMG is committed to ensuring that the shopping experience in Dubai is without parallel, assuring visitors that any mall that is a member of the association will provide them with the right retail experience and deliver on quality, service and innovation.