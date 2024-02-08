Manama: Embassy of India has set up a digital fee collection kiosk at its premise in Kingdom of Bahrain in collaboration with ICICI Bank and SADAD Electronic Payment System BSC. The self-service touch-screen kiosk enables approx. 340,000 Indians residing in Bahrain and other service seekers to conveniently pay through debit and credit cards for various services including passport renewal, attestation, marriage registration and birth registration.

ICICI Bank, as the banker in the arrangement, ensures seamless transfer of collected funds from SADAD to the Embassy digitally while SADAD is responsible for functioning of the kiosk.

H.E. Mr. Vinod K. Jacob, Indian Ambassador to Bahrain, inaugurated the kiosk, in the presence of Mr. Anil Dabke, Regional Head - West Asia and Africa, ICICI Bank and Dr. Rifat Mohamed Kashif, CEO, SADAD Electronic Payment System BSC.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Mr Jacob said, “It gives me great pleasure to announce the launch of our new digital fee collection kiosk here at the Indian Embassy. This enhances the convenience of those visiting our Embassy for various services significantly. The introduction of this kiosk will not only streamline the fee collection process but also pave the way for a digital-centric approach towards all transactions. I would like to extend our appreciation to ICICI Bank for their unwavering support and collaboration in making this initiative a reality. Additionally, our appreciation goes to SADAD for their dedication in developing this innovative solution. We are confident that this endeavor will prove to be greatly beneficial for everyone involved, and we look forward to continued cooperation in advancing our digital capabilities.”

Mr. Dabke stated, "We are delighted to be a part of the innovative initiative of installing a digital fee collection kiosk at the Embassy. This initiative is in line with ICICI Bank’s philosophy of offering enhanced convenience to customers through improved technological solutions. We would like to thank the Ambassador for giving us the opportunity. Further, we would like to thank SADAD, our long standing partner for management of kiosks for remittances.”

Dr. Kashif said, “SADAD has always been in the forefront of providing the latest digital payment solutions and services to various sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and today we are extremely honoured and happy about our collaboration with the Government of India to ease and facilitate payment solutions to the Indian community, which is an integral part of the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain. This collaboration with the government of India is another testament to the trust our partners have in us. We will continue to innovate and introduce new technologies and ideas in the payments sector to best serve our customers and clients.”

For news and updates, visit www.icicibank.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ICICIBank

For media queries, write to: corporate.communications@icicibank.com

About ICICI Bank:

ICICI Bank Ltd (BSE: ICICIBANK, NSE: ICICIBANK and NYSE:IBN) is a leading private sector bank in India. The Bank’s total assets stood at ₹ 17,83,222 crore at December 31, 2023.

About

SADAD Electronic Payment System BSC: “SADAD Electronic Payment System BSC Closed is licensed and regulated as an ancillary payment service provider by the Central Bank of Bahrain”.

Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions; political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non - performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India’s sovereign rating, as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov