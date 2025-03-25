SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — InDebted, the global leader in human-centered debt resolution, has expanded into the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This milestone marks InDebted’s seventh operating market, reinforcing the company’s commitment to change the world of consumer debt for good.

InDebted partners with high-growth fintechs such as Klarna to provide their customers with empathetic, personalised repayment solutions—addressing critical demand for modern alternatives to traditional collections approaches. Since its founding in 2016, InDebted has transformed an industry long dominated by outdated practices, delivering superior experiences and outcomes for both businesses and consumers alike.

A growing market for ethical, transparent re-payment solutions

As consumer credit reached AED 484.8 billion in Q3 2024, uptake of alternative financial solutions is growing in parallel, with UAE fintech adoption projected to reach 90% by 2028—signaling a fundamental shift in how consumers manage their financial lives.

“InDebted’s expansion into the UAE is a huge step forward in reshaping how consumers experience the collections phase of their journey to debt freedom,”said Josh Foreman, Founder & CEO of InDebted. “We’re focused on empowering consumers to take hold of overdue accounts by making payment options seamless and stress-free. We’ve found that our ethical, fair and transparent approach mirrors the principles of Islamic Finance and Buy-Now-Pay-Later providers alike, making our solution an ideal fit for organisations in the Middle East. There’s a clear need from businesses who are seeking out modern collections technologies that prioritise both performance and customer care.”

A global vision for financial empowerment

Founded in Australia in 2016, InDebted revolutionised the collections industry by pioneering digital channels such as SMS and email, challenging the industry's reliance on intrusive phone calls for engaging consumers with overdue accounts. Today, the company's AI-powered solutions—Collect and Receeve—provide personalised support to help consumers navigate repayments in a way that's empowering, effective, and aligns with their financial goals.

"While fintech and BNPL adoption is booming across the UAE, organisations have a unique opportunity to build trust with consumers through their collections approach—rather than losing valuable relationships due to outdated tactics. We've consistently demonstrated our ability to preserve and strengthen these connections by creating transparent and empathetic experiences that help consumers regain control of their finances. That's exactly the transformative approach we're bringing to the UAE,” Foreman added.

Following its AUD $60 million (USD $38 million) Series C funding round in 2024, InDebted has ambitious expansion plans including the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe. With over a third of InDebted's revenue now coming from organisations it supports across multiple markets, the company's growth strategy has proven effective, fueling confidence in its expansion into new regions.

About InDebted

Forward-thinking organisations choose InDebted's collections and decisioning solutions to transcend traditional methods, deliver superior customer experiences, and improve overall financial wellbeing. With a mission to change the world of consumer debt for good, our Collect and Receive solutions empower organisations to move beyond outdated approaches and into the new-generation of collections innovation. Discover how we're reshaping the industry at www.indebted.co

InDebted’s investors include Airtree, Australian Retirement Trust and Premier Capital Partners, along with Reinventure, Carthona, Perennial and Second Quarter Ventures.

