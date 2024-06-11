Dubai – Inc. Arabia, the leading news platform for growing companies, will host the 2024 edition of its Best in Business Awards on Wednesday, June 12, at Majlis Al Salam, Jumeirah Mina A'Salam in Dubai. The awards will celebrate business excellence, innovation, and the social impact of leading companies in the GCC and North Africa.

The awards ceremony will spotlight businesses that not only adapt to change but embrace it as an opportunity for growth across diverse sectors, including AI & data, energy, media, Web3, and fintech and financial services, among others.

“Inc. Arabia’s Best in Business Awards will spotlight innovators that are creating a real impact on society in the region. We are proud to be honoring these companies as an example of how businesses can give back while creating innovative solutions in their industries,” said Anas Abbar, 7awi Media Group CEO.

The panel of judges will include esteemed industry leaders such as Faisal J. Khaifan, Vice Chairman of Dubai’s Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Amrita Sethi, UAE’s first NFT Arist, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of Ras Al Khamah Economic Zone and more, who will observe industry disruptors by showcasing the best practices, exemplary leadership and groundbreaking initiatives that shape the future of business.

The ceremony will provide a demonstration of innovation and serve as an opportunity to network with like-minded leaders, fostering a culture of collaborative creativity that drives forth business excellence.

-Ends-

About Inc. Arabia

Inc. Arabia is an online platform and digital magazine that covers the future of technology, business, and innovation globally and in MENA and the GCC. In addition to conducting in-depth analyses of the region's top industries and businesses, it also includes exclusive interviews with business owners, thought leaders, and trendspotters. It also offers business leaders practical advice about how to grow, build, and sustain their business, covering topics like marketing, sales, sourcing capital, and managing and motivating people.

Inc. Arabia, which launched in English and Arabic in October 2023, is part of 7awi Media Group.

Inc. Arabia is the regional arm of Inc. Business Media--an award-winning US-based multimedia brand for entrepreneurs that aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of risk-takers, innovators, and go-getters who are creating the future. Inc.com has an audience of more than 50 million people across its events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000, which is published annually since 1982, spotlights the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the US.

About 7awi Media Group

7awi (pronounced “Hawi”) Media Group is a leading MENA digital platform that entertains and informs millions through storytelling and innovation. It has been creating engaging, meaningful content across its platforms for the past 12 years. From its iconic lifestyle brand, Layalina, to its recently established Arab Gamerz, it has a product for each consumer, tailored to their needs.

