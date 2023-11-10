Dubai, UAE: in5, part of TECOM Group PJSC, is presenting the region’s largest 3D printed exhibition stand, The North Star, at Dubai Design Week, which opened doors at Dubai Design District (d3) on 7 November.

NYXO Visionary Design, among the most creative start-ups within in5, has designed and built The North Star from recycled polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) material to showcase how recycling can be incorporated into real-world architecture and promote sustainable design that is globally relevant and adaptable.

Spanning over 1,000 sq.ft., The North Star represents the power of the collective intelligence and shared vision that in5 enables in addressing pressing environmental challenges. An infinite loop generating four spaces and organising surfaces make up the pavilion, with the surfaces joining and folding together to create pockets that are continuously connected to signify in5’s legacy as start-up incubator.

The North Star is open to the public during Dubai Design Week at Dubai Design District (d3) until 12 November.

