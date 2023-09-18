BU DHABI, UAE - African Media Agency: EFQM and Abu Dhabi Police officials, held a signing ceremony to announce the forthcoming 2nd Edition of The EFQM Middle East Summit, which will unfold in Abu Dhabi under the auspices of the Abu Dhabi Police on 11th and 12th October 2023



The countdown to the next Summit, embodying the theme, "Shaping the Future through Excellence, Agility, & Sustainable Transformation." is poised to make the mark on 11th and 12th of October 2023. This event, hosted in Abu Dhabi offers a unique opportunity for visionaries, thought leaders, and industry experts to come together and explore new dimensions of success.



The Summit will feature luminaries and accomplished leaders from the Public Sector and Business Industry who will share their invaluable insights and strategies during captivating Keynote speeches and engaging panel discussions. Day 1 includes Sonja Piontek's book author and Leadership expert and Mr. Cenk Alper, CEO of Sabanci Group.



Day 2 will start with Simerjeet Singh Agility and transformation expert, Oliver Bilstein, Vice President of Production at BMW Spartanburg and Kai Osterman, Managing Director of VAMED.



In addition, both days will feature panelist talking about "Collaboration and Partnerships for Sustainable Transformation"​, "The Future Business Trends" and "The Benefits of adopting EFQM Model".



Russell Longmuir, EFQM Chief Executive Officer, aptly describes this Summit as a "convergence of minds," where excellence and innovation come together to shape the future. It's a platform that resonates with our core mission.



Isra'a Mobideen, EFQM Middle East Regional Director, added "The EFQM Middle East Summit serves as a catalyst for transformation and fostering partnerships for sustainable growth and progress. Together, we aim to pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future in the Middle East and beyond".



In conjunction with the summit, EFQM launched the Business Transformation Award which includes 2 categories: Business Transformation Leader and Business Transformation Teams. The award winners will be announced during the 2nd day of the summit.



Whilst Abu Dhabi Police is the overriding strategic partner for the Summit, several organisations are joining as sponsors, including Diamond Sponsor Jeddah Central Development Company (JCD), Gold Sponsors Saudi Authority of Industrial Cities and Technology Zones "MODON" and New Standard Company, and Bronze Sponsor Averroes Business Advisory and Services. Their support is instrumental in making this event a resounding success.



For more info pls visit

website - https://efqmmiddleeastsummit.org/

Abu Dhabi Police https://www.adpolice.gov.ae/en/strategic/Pages/vision.aspx



About EFQM

EFQM has helped 50,000 organisations perform better over 30 years. By using its world-leading methodologies and the EFQM Model and Technology backed up by best practice, organisations can focus improvement on their priorities, their purpose, and their people.



Through our integrated and carefully designed portfolio of training and services, we work side by side with leaders to better equip their teams as they manage excellence, cultural change and transformation. Our aim is to help organisations deliver positive performance and meaningful benefits for all of their key stakeholders and society as a whole.

About Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi is a world-leading Emirate in sustainable safety and security. We work to ensure everyone continues to feel safe and secure in Abu Dhabi, and to achieve leading status as a policing organisation that foresees the future. We provide proactive and innovative services which enhance quality of life for the community