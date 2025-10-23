Dubai, UAE — Imtiaz Developments, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing private developers and a design-led leader in luxury real estate, has completed the early handover of Pearl House II in Jumeirah Village Circle—delivered three months ahead of schedule. The milestone follows the early handover of Pearl House I just two months prior and underscores Imtiaz’s discipline in precision, quality, and on-time delivery.

Imtiaz’s growth engine now spans more than 40 active projects and a development pipeline exceeding AED 10 billion, including an AED 3 billion expansion in Meydan. The company continues to strengthen its presence across Dubai Islands, JVC, Dubailand, and Meydan.

Pearl House series in JVC

Within JVC, Imtiaz has established a strong foothold with seven sold-out projects that rank among the community’s most premium, achieving over 40% price appreciation. Pearl House II—part of a four-phase series—features fully furnished studios, one- and two-bedroom residences with bespoke interiors, Alexa-enabled smart-home features, and world-class amenities tailored to modern urban living. Pearl House III is slated for delivery in Q1 2026, with Pearl House IV recently launched, reflecting resilient demand in one of Dubai’s highest-yielding rental districts.

Message from the CEO

“The early completion of Pearl House II reflects the consistency and discipline that define Imtiaz Developments. With more than 40 active projects, a portfolio exceeding AED 10 billion, six handovers this year, and ten more scheduled for 2026, we continue to deliver on our promise of quality, trust, and long-term value,” said Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments. “Each early handover is more than a milestone—it’s a statement of intent. We’re scaling rapidly while maintaining our design philosophy and execution excellence, shaping the future of urban living in Dubai.”

Media Contact

press@imtiaz.ae