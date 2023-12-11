Celebrations will be held until January 4th where visitors can find many snap-worthy locations, activities, and live entertainment for all to enjoy

UAE, Dubai: Global Village is inviting all UAE residents to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year this festive season until January 4rd 2024, where visitors will be greeted by Santa his little helpers, the elves.

This year, Global Village is taking the snowy theme to the next level, welcoming elves from all over the globe to make the festive tree their home for the holidays. This huge festive tree will be decorated by baubles, candy canes, red stockings, fairy lights and gift boxes and protected by the mighty gingerbread cookie fence. That’s not all, the giant elves are back this season to guard the festive tree and to make sure Santa knows who will be on the good list this year!

At Global Village, families and friends are invited to take memorable pictures under the beautifully lit and decorated Celebration Walk arches. Additionally, light poles will carry festive cookies and hats in all shapes and sizes, lighting up the path to meeting the little one’s favourite man of the season, Santa.

The newly launched Mini World awaits all guests to explore its 25 miniature replicas of famous landmarks from around the world in addition to capturing memorable pictures with the special festive decoration.

Global Village always has something for everyone and guests searching for special festive gifts for their loved ones are invited to shop through its 27 pavilions, that offers variety of perfect seasonal gifts for families and friends, accommodating every wish list.

Visitors can end the night off by visiting Santa, Global Village’s guest of honour, where they can enjoy performances by his 12 dancing elves. All this is topped by an opportunity meet Santa in person!



From tiny tots to the young at heart, Global Village is offering experiences that'll sleigh every age group this festive season.

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s original family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, welcoming more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.

In Season 28, Global Village is hosting 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park also host 400+ performers and showcase more than 200 performances each night. Guests can enjoy +195 rides and attractions at the Carnaval funfair. Global Village offers the largest and most varied range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

In 2023, Global Village was named as the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov welcoming a record 9 million visitors and was once again recognised as one of the top 10% of attractions globally by TripAdvisor.

