UAE: Herman Miller announced the re-opening of its showroom in Dubai’s prestigious Marina Plaza. Redesigned from top to bottom, it showcases the company’s iconic and innovative design solutions for both commercial, healthcare and hospitality spaces in a real-life workplace.

The 750-square-metre space will be a living, breathing example of a workspace in motion. With clear pathways and delineated zones for individual and collaborative work, the showroom offers a variety of workplace settings. A lounge-style reception acts as a welcoming space and entry-point for customers. Meanwhile readily accessible work points support work between meetings, while the flexible meeting spaces foster group discussions and presentations.

The new showroom also enables colleagues and dealers to experiment with emerging ways of working. Flexible solutions from Herman Miller’s new OE1 collection allow staff to rapidly adjust the workplace to suit their needs at any given moment.

In addition, the showroom features other products from Herman Miller, Maharam, HAY, DWR, Geiger, naughtone, and CBS. Thanks to the framework, visitors have the opportunity to see these products at work, and to interact with them via an immersive experience.

An innovative seating experience enhances the customer journey by demonstrating the spectrum and scope of Herman Miller’s high-performance task seating collection. A new-and-improved Healthcare space featuring Maars Living Walls, allows customers to interact with Herman Miller’s healthcare solutions in a holistic and intuitive way.

In the new showroom, Herman Miller dealers, customers, and the design community can come together to network and immerse themselves in design. The space also provides a vehicle for learning about current and future issues that affect the working environment.

“Our beautiful new showroom demonstrates our commitment to delivering elevated solutions tailored to the needs of the MEA region.” said Stacy Stewart, Herman Miller’s Regional Director for the Middle East, and Africa region. “It is positioned in an ideal location, with spectacular views and facilities. Our new showroom offers visitors a chance to learn firsthand how Herman Miller is spearheading the future of work through spatial planning and design right through to the product itself. They can discover for themselves how we road-test everything we research and study.”

For Chris Morley, Herman Miller’s Head of Design for the Middle East and Africa region, the redesign was an opportunity to provide customers with “a complete Herman Miller Collective experience”. There are different settings to promote community and socialization, individual focus, and team collaboration. Each space features our latest designs and creative use of technology. The new showroom is an inspiring, functional, and engaging space that reflects the warmth, innovation, design, and expertise of our teams.”