Abu Dhabi: IMKAN, a UAE-based real estate developer, today concluded its successful participation in the Future Hospitality Summit 2023. The summit, held from 25-27 September in Abu Dhabi, brought together key players and visionaries from the global hospitality industry to discuss and shape the future of the sector.

IMKAN showcased its innovative approach to hospitality development at FHS 2023, highlighting its commitment to creating memorable and sustainable guest experiences. IMKAN’s senior leadership joined panels to share insights on delivering successful hotel developments in the current macro environment, as well as the importance of thorough planning for branded residential projects.

“As we wrap up our participation in the Future Hospitality Summit 2023, it has been a great opportunity to engage with industry leaders and collectively shape the path forward for hospitality. I am confident that the insights and knowledge shared at this event will help us to create even more innovative and sustainable hospitality projects that meet the evolving needs of our guests. The role of developers in building destinations extends beyond just building structures; it requires a clear vision and unwavering commitment to sustainability and community-building,” said Engineer Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, CEO of IMKAN Properties.

He also emphasised the importance of investment in the hospitality sector and highlighted Abu Dhabi as an ideal destination for creating new communities. With its top-tier infrastructure, stability, and commitment to safety, the capital has firmly established itself as a preferred global destination for business, leisure, and residential living.

About IMKAN

Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer IMKAN has earned its reputation with a portfolio of 26 projects spanning two continents. The company’s ethos and vision is to create soulful places that enrich people’s lives.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, IMKAN’s proposition is built around a unique research platform that identifies the needs and desires of its customer segment, from millennials to discerning high-net-worth individuals. One of the company’s key projects is Makers District – an 18.6 hectare 1km waterfront mixed use development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Makers District is an exercise in placemaking, offering a highly dynamic and engaging environment, fostering enrichment and collaboration through enhanced social interactions and programming, attracting entrepreneurs, start-ups, established companies, thought leaders, artists, artisans, makers and creators. Among the company’s key projects are two developments in Makers District – Pixel, the first mixed-used project consisting of seven residential towers, and The-Artery, a multi-use building that integrates a makers’ space with a parking garage. Other developments include: Nudra, Saadiyat; an exclusive beachside community, home to 32 luxury villas and five premium beach front plots; Sheikha Fatima Park; the capital’s first urban park that seeks to enhance community interaction; and IMKAN’s AlJurf masterplan; a 3.8M sqm mixed use masterplan along 1.6km coastline plus 9km long canal front set in a preserved and natural ecosystem nestled between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. AlJurf’s most recent addition in the real estate and wellness industry is SHA Emirates which, once open in 2025, will be the third international SHA resort following the flagship award-winning SHA Wellness Resort in Spain.

With offices in Egypt and Morocco, IMKAN’s international portfolio comprises several high-end developments and mixed-use projects in the most important locations and countries. They include CGP’s 500-hectare Alburouj development, one of the company's largest projects in Egypt, and IMKAN Maroc’s Le Carrousel Mall – the first open-air shopping mall in Morocco, and ‘Story’, a luxury boutique hotel in the Kingdom.