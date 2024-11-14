Mohammed Al Shehhi: Our partnerships with the private sector are a key pillar in empowering national media talent UAE Media Council is leading the development of a generation of national talent with global expertise Strategic partnership with IMI to accelerate the UAE's media leadership on the international stage We are committed to equipping national media talent with the latest technologies to drive the sector towards a more innovative and prosperous future Rani Raad: We are proud to be the first global media group in the UAE to partner with the UAE Media Council on this initiative



Abu Dhabi, UAE: The UAE Media Council has signed a cooperation agreement with IMI, a prominent global private sector media group, as part of its ongoing efforts to foster national talent in the media industry and bolster its role in developing the media infrastructure and elevating the sector's global competitiveness.

The collaboration comes as part of the Media Apprenticeship Programme launched by the UAE Media Council last May in collaboration with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis).

The agreement was signed at IMI's new headquarters in Abu Dhabi by H.E. Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, and Mr Rani Raad, CEO of IMI Group, in the presence of H.E. Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Media Strategy and Policy Sector at UAE Media Council, and several directors and department heads from both entities.

H.E. Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, emphasised the need for unified national efforts and stronger partnerships with private media entities. He highlighted the exceptional opportunities these entities offer to enhance national competencies and acquire valuable media expertise. He commended IMI's role in supporting the UAE's goals and aspirations to foster a world-class media landscape.

His Excellency stated: “This partnership demonstrates the UAE Media Council's commitment to empowering the media sector to attain global leadership by investing in the development of national skills and talents and equipping them with the latest media tools and technologies. This approach aligns with the vision of our wise leadership to nurture a new generation of talents capable of spearheading the sector and achieving significant accomplishments in the future.”

H.E. added: “We are delighted to collaborate with IMI, which has global expertise and leading-edge capabilities, making it an ideal choice for training and employing our national talents, equipping them with the tools, knowledge, and skills needed to enter the labour market as professionals. We look forward to realising the nation’s goals and ambitions, empowering our nationals to lead the media sector towards further growth and prosperity. We are committed to nurturing and empowering national media talents. By strengthening our partnerships and providing access to advanced technology, we'll foster innovative and sustainable media that contributes to achieving the nation's goals and enhances its global standing.”

Mr. Rani Raad, CEO of IMI Group, said: "We are proud to be the first global media group in the UAE to partner with the UAE Media Council on this initiative. We will work together to develop the next wave of Emirati media professionals and promote the expansion of this important industry. We can offer aspiring Emirati talent unique opportunities to learn about the best media assets and standards through our network of operating companies and investments made through Redbird IMI, our media investment platform, as well as our portfolio of top media brands, such as Sky News Arabia, The National, Al Ain News and CNN Economy. Through the IMI Media Academy, we will provide world-class training and create opportunities for local talent to join our team.”

The collaboration aims to promote awareness of the various media programmes and initiatives that align with the national trends of building an advanced media system underpinned by quality and flexibility. The agreement outlines the provision of intensive training programmes and career opportunities for national media talents, provided by IMI, which contributes to the UAE Media Council’s objectives of nurturing a generation of creative Emirati media professionals capable of producing distinctive and innovative media content that reflects the UAE's positive image globally.